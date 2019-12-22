The fantasies and faith of Christmas are woven with traditions that blanket us beneath personal quilts of comfort and joy.
My favorite tradition? On Christmas Eve I’ll go for a walk, not so much to exercise my body, but rather to rally my soul. I’ve been going on these Night Before Christmas walks for more than 50 years — with only a few missed due to illness — and I look forward to them, every year.
For several years I walked alone, but in recent years my wife has walked with me. After all, such solitude is best embraced when shared with the one you love most.
This gift of seeking solitude on Christmas Eve — if only for a few minutes — was a gift given to me by my father a lifetime ago.
Dad was a mailman, which means, of course, he walked a lot. So he walked on Christmas Eve, too, all by himself, until one year when he invited me to tag along — if I could stay quiet. That was important, dad said, to listen to the stillness. And so we walked, and stayed quiet, and listened to the beauty of the silence.
Well, the years passed until 12 years ago when my father passed. Thankfully, dad died the way he lived — peacefully.
Dad found peace in watching Andy Griffith on a black and white TV with tin foil enhanced rabbit ears; in playing cribbage, euchre and penny poker with his sons; in napping in his recliner; in playing putt-putt golf; in riding his beat-up riding lawn mower; in floating in his swimming pool; in stopping to talk with those on his mail route; in his marriage, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and in his Christmas Eve walks.
And now I enjoy finding that same peace, on Christmas Eve.
In looking back, there were Christmas Eves when I looked into the coal black sky and saw so many stars I was moved to stop in my tracks to better look into heaven, to where dad was surely carrying mail among the angels, themselves.
There were nights when I walked over crisp, cracklin’ snow-covered sidewalks, until I again paused so I could better hear Christmas Eve choirs, while dad sang from above — slightly off key, of course. Okay, so he sang merrily and mightily off key. The point is, he sang — he still sings!
In looking back, many of my thoughts of Christian optimism and accepting the birth of a Savior King were gifts of my father, including the gift of finding peace during a Christmas Eve walk.
So, when I go for my Christmas Eve walk in a few days — either by myself, or with my wife — I’ll be thinking not only of the reason for the season, but I’ll be thinking of my father, too. And while I’m sure that will make me sad — I still miss him, so very much — I’m also sure his continued presence will keep me warm, no matter how dark and cold the night might get.
Yes, on Christmas Eve I’ll walk with my dad, again. Can there be an greater gift — any greater tradition — than that?
Well, it seems there is: to share this very personal gift, this very peaceful tradition, with the love of my life. Thank you, dad. Merry Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.