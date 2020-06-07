TRAVERSE CITY — It took more than a year for Bob Maynard to put his arms around his first born.
So there was no barrier — time, distance or even a global pandemic — about to get in the way of Maynard’s four surviving children marking a milestone with a hug nearly 99 years later.
A veteran of World War II, Maynard celebrated his 100th birthday in fitting fashion on Thursday. He was able to reach out to each one of his daughters to mark the occasion, even though he had to don long veterinary gloves and reach through plastic sheeting at The Highlander at Boardman Lake Glens assisted living.
“I haven’t seen him for about 4-5 months,” said Nancy Pyle of Danville, Indiana, who at age 64 is the youngest of Maynard’s four daughters. “I haven’t had the possibility of not being able to hug him living so far away, but what an awesome experience.
“It’s a privilege, a joy and a blessing to be able to do that.”
Eldest daughter Barbara Moeller of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin had to wait until she was 13 months old to receive her first hug from her father. Moeller, who will turn 75 in September, and her late mother, Betty, used to say goodnight to a picture of her father until he returned from Europe in 1945.
When Bob Maynard returned after Barbara’s nap, the story goes she looked back and forth several times between the picture and the real thing standing in the doorway.
“All of a sudden a lightbulb moment had gone above my head,” recalled Moeller. “This is my dad. I held up my arms and welcomed him.”
Moeller said she has now “come full circle” with her father, who was never shy about how he felt about any of his five children. Nancy’s twin, Mark Maynard, died in a car crash in the early 1980s. Mollie Moody, 68, of Suttons Bay and Tuscon, Arizona was the middle of his children.
“Boy, this is a new one,” Maynard said before hugging each of his daughters through the plastic, a ‘100 Never Looked So Good’ hat on his head.
Moeller said Bob Maynard uses his facial expressions to show his affection.
“He was always so grateful, loving and caring,” Moeller said. “He still is.
“You just knew the love was was there just by looking at his eyes.”
Moeller, the last of the daughters to hug their dad, showed hers a different way late Thursday morning.
“I’ve got too many tears in my eyes, but you look wonderful,” Moeller said.
Jane Nichols of Traverse City, who will turn 74 at the end of the month, said her dad would often roll up her long sleeves in the winter.
“He’s always been a hugger; he’s always talked about skin-to-skin (contact),” Nichols said. “He misses mom; he misses skin on skin.”
“He’s always been a lover, a toucher, a hugger.”
Bob Maynard entered the service in February of 1942 and married the former Betty Harris on March 6, 1943. The Maynards were married for 75 years when she died at Boardman Lake Glens on Dec. 27, 2018. Betty was 98. The couple has nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
In a conversation with Nichols earlier in the week, Maynard said patience and plenty of compromise are the keys to a long marriage. Maynard’s first thought on staying married for 75 years was “finding the right girl.”
Maynard has lived at Boardman Lake Glens for more than four years and has been a Hospice of Michigan patient for about a year according to Nichols. Maynard said he hasn’t given much thought to hitting triple digits until recently.
“Never gave turning 100 a thought until a few years ago,” Maynard said to Nichols. “Others have reminded me of it and pushed me along … particularly my daughter Jane. It’s a milestone though.”
In addition to a milestone, Maynard was a witness to history.
He left behind his wife and was sent to Oran, Algeria in February of 1944. From North Africa he went to Naples, Italy and then to the famed Anzio Beachhead in April of 1944.
Nichols said Maynard got to Berchtesgaden in Germany near the border with Austria. Berchtesgaden is where Adolph Hitler vacationed and later bought a home where top Third Reich figures visited.
While there, Maynard found some photographs of Hitler and longtime companion and later wife Eva Braun. He still has them.
“He’s very interesting; he’s a wonderful man,” said Ann McMann, manager of The Highlands. “He’s done a lot of things.”
Maynard, who put together a book with pictures of his war years, told Nichols his greatest achievement was “being in the war as a combat soldier.” As a captain in the U.S. Army, Maynard told Nichols he thought he “was a good role model for his men … many of whom kept in contact with him for many, many years.”
After returning from World War II, Maynard went to college and earned his degree. He taught math at a New York high school and then worked from Cleveland Diesel, Sylvania and General Motors.
Now Maynard will turn 100, adding an extra touch to an extraordinary life.
“Being 100 and going through the war is just amazing,” Moeller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.