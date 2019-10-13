TRAVERSE CITY — When you approach Paul and Jenny Sparks’ house during the month of October, it’s hard to know where to look first.
Hundreds of decorations fill their East Bay Township yard — life-size talking characters, including a headless horseman atop a galloping horse; plastic tombstones with teasing inscriptions; six fog machines; numerous blow-up figures; and so, so much more.
A few of the blow-up figures even spill over to their — willing — neighbor’s property.
“It’s his passion. Do it,” neighbor Carol Livesay said. “It puts smiles on kids’ faces.”
The Sparks set their yard up as a walk-through, welcoming the public to enjoy the display up close and personal for free. It’s open the entire month of October.
“We keep it kind of simple, but kind of scary,” Paul said. “It’s not like ‘Screams In The Dark’ scary.”
He said he estimates the display to have 200 to 250 pieces. After a slight pause Paul added, “maybe more.”
“This has took almost 30 years to get where I’m at because things are expensive,” he said.
“I couldn’t tell you (how much we’ve spent on decorations) because we go and buy stuff on sale after the holidays and then I start in February on eBay, starting buying stuff and planning for the next year,” Paul said. “We sit and say, ‘OK, how are we going to do it this year? What are we buying? What are we going to do new?’”
It’s the smiles on people’s faces that keep them doing it, Paul and Jenny said.
For Nick Mulvaine, 24, and Desiree Bopry, 21 — who both live up the street and drive by at least once a day — the display is nothing new, but still astounds them.
“It’s the amount of work that they put into it,” Nick said. “I’m excited to meet them because we always wondered like, ‘This has to be, you know, a retired couple that that’s their thing.’ Seeing the amount of work that they’ve put into it — it’s amazing.”
The display takes three weeks — 4 to 6 hours each day — to put together, Paul said.
“This tears down in four days and then we have to start on Christmas, otherwise we don’t get it done in time,” he said.
Their Christmas display is “worse” — meaning bigger — and takes four- to five weeks to set up, Paul said. They light it up Dec. 1, but it takes an additional week after that complete the display.
The Halloween set-up raises the Sparks electricity bill by about $200 for the month and the Christmas display by more than $500, Paul said.
Paul said he started decorating with his grandmother — Vera Sparks, now deceased — more than 30 years ago.
“Me and her started decorating her house when I was 12,” Paul said. “When I was about 15, 16, I said, ‘It’s time to come over this way and start in over here.’ So then she started coming over here and helping me decorate over here.”
“I got married into it,” Jenny said with a laugh.
The only years the Sparks haven’t decorated were from 2008 to 2010 when they owned Sparky’s Diner, Paul said.
They got out of the business, instead taking jobs as Record-Eagle carriers, and began decorating again, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.