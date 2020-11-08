TRAVERSE CITY — A community food drive was enough to get Michelle Chouinard and a team of Norte volunteers cranking.
After a year away attending to affairs related to her late father’s estate, Chouinard will be back Nov. 22 when Norte hosts its third annual Cranksgiving on Nov. 22. Billed as “part bicycle ride, part food drive” was enough for Chouinard to be all in.
“Norte is just really dear to our hearts,” said Chouinard, who once ran More Girls on Bikes with best friend and Cranksgiving team member, Erin Mars. “We always advocate for anything Norte stands for. Everything they do for the community, getting people active and off of their couches.
“Anything they do we try to get involved in.”
Cranksgiving, which began in New York in 1999 and Traverse City in 2018, is about giving as much as riding, which spoke to another side of Chouinard. Peter Haines and Chouinard have four children between them and Peter’s daughter, Adrianna Ryskamp, was of the inaugural Cranksgiving team.
“A food drive, especially having kids of our own, is a good example to show them about giving back during the holiday season,” Chouinard said. “We have everything we need. We have a roof, we have food, we have each other and that’s all we need.”
Cranksgiving features teams of bicyclists who purchase groceries and other household items from participating businesses.
Teams are suggested to spend a minimum of $25.
The teams (costumes are encouraged) ride to stores, purchase the items and return to the Norte Wheelhouse and donate them.
Food Rescue distributes the items donated by the riders to the Northwest Food Coalition pantries in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
Chouinard, Haines and Ryskamp joined forces with Andy and Erin Mars and their niece and nephew, Abby and Alex Bates, in the first northern Michigan Cranksgiving.
“It was a lot of fun,” Chouinard said.
It’s free to ride in the event, which is expected to last for two hours. Registration for the 2020 Cranksgiving is open at www.elgruponorte.org/cranksgiving.
Ty Schmidt, executive director of Norte, said the organization was happy to host the event in northern Michigan in 2018 and to expand it in 2020.
Cranksgiving will also be held in Elk Rapids this year. Check-in is from 11 a.m. to noon in both TC at the Wheelhouse and at the Chain Hub (Rotary Park) in Elk Rapids.
“We’re taking it outside of Traverse City this year,” Schmidt said. “We’re partnering with the village of Elk Rapids and the village of Suttons Bay.”
According to the Norte website, participating grocery stores include Village Market, River Pharmacy and Corner Druggist in Elk Rapids and 9 Bean Rows Market in Suttons Bay. Charity/pantry partners are Elk Rapids Community Cupboard and Leelanau Christian Neighbors in Lake Leelanau.
Participating grocery stores in Traverse City include Oryana, Tom’s 14th, East Bay and West Bay, Family Fare, Meijer, Oleson’s Plaza West and Edson Farms.
There are 13 area charity/pantry partners in TC.
“We’re proud to give back to the local food pantries and all the good that they do,” Schmidt said.
Chouinard said her team donned backpacks and warm clothes and took the TART trail to Oryana, then went to Family Fare and Tom’s East Bay before returning to the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.
“We made a route out of it,” Chouinard said.
Schmidt said the first northern Michigan event featured about 12 teams. Last year’s event drew more than 25 teams and 50-60 participants, Schmidt said.
“It’s fun, it’s easy and it doesn’t cost too much,” he said. “You get to do good and give back a little before Thanksgiving.”
According to a release, teams are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing during the event “to help keep everyone healthy and help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Teams are encouraged to post social media pictures of their team washing their hands.
More information is available at www.elgruponorte.org/cranksgiving/.
