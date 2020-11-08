I play this weird, little game to help me fall asleep.
So the level of weirdness here borders on disturbing. Definitely kind of morbid. Maybe concerning is the best description.
If I find myself tossing and turning — unable to shut off my mind — I lie on my back with my legs stretched out, my right hand on top of my left, resting on my chest.
I call it the coffin pose.
I told you this was going to be weird. And it’s about to get weirder.
At this point, I have also pulled my blanket completely over my head. I focus on my breathing, feel the rhythm of my chest moving up and down, my hands rising and falling with every inhale and exhale.
And once I find myself in a state of impending relaxation — which I know will only fade as soon as my intrusive thoughts come rushing back — I imagine myself buried alive and unable to get out.
That’s the sort of scenario that is some people’s greatest fear. Admittedly, it is utterly terrifying and panic inducing.
I’m sure some of you have your toes curling or butt cheeks clenching at the mere thought.
I know it seems completely backwards, but it really is effective. Effective for me, at least.
Imagining I’m buried alive fires up my fight-or-flight response. I get scared. My heart jumps. My stomach sinks.
I tell myself to stay calm. Breathe through it. I know I can take the blanket off my head whenever I want.
But if I can push through the fear, stay “buried” and pull myself to the other side without taking the blanket off, I’m relaxed.
Simply put, making it through a mini panic attack leads right into me sawing logs.
Obviously, this isn’t a technique for everyone ... or anyone, probably.
But surviving the bad gets me to the good.
I know that was a long road to get to the moral of my story, but here we are after a stroll through Brendan’s Elysium-like field of mental issues.
A question lot of people get asked or ask themselves is if they would change anything about their life if they could go back in time.
A fun question to ponder, no doubt. However, I find it to have a simple answer.
No. I wouldn’t change a thing.
Not because nothing bad has ever happened to me. Not because I haven’t done bad things or made life-altering mistakes that cost me more than I would like to admit.
As I was set to graduate college, I had a major falling out with my best friend, who was more like a brother, over a matter than seems trivial now. A month later, my golden retriever Brandy died of lymphoma. The same cancer that took my dog Guinness six months ago.
After Brandy passed, I found myself in downward spiral, drinking more than I should and making dumb decisions. No surprise, the drinking and dumb decisions resulted in a DUI and suspension of my license.
Down I fell even further into the spiral.
In an effort to cheer up their son, my parents planned a family trip to my small slice of paradise on Earth — a little place called Pentwater, Michigan.
The shop owners in Pentwater were holding their annual sidewalk sale. We stopped in town and walked the main drag.
I sulked off on my own before crossing the street.
The Oceana County Animal Friends was holding an adoption event. When Brandy died, I told myself I’d never get another dog. So many people say that, believing the heartbreak is too much to bear.
But my curiosity got the better of me. Thankfully.
That is where I found my soulmate. My dog Luna, who is still with me 12 years later.
She was 6 weeks old. A small, dirty ball of black fur in a rusted out, old cage. A couple of kids were poking and prodding her, trying to get her up. She didn’t move a muscle. Par for the course for the most stubborn dog ever.
I walked around to the other side of the cage. She saw me, perked up her ears, walked over to me with a slight wag in her tail.
I put my hand through the cage. She immediately licked it. Her tail started going faster.
I spotted my dad out of the corner of my eye. I turned to him with tears in my eyes and said, “I think I’m getting a dog.”
And I did. Luna came home with me, and she has been the shining light of my life.
The same happened with Guinness.
I’ll try to keep this story shorter — as space is a premium in newspapers.
In 2013, I lost my job six weeks after moving in with my then-girlfriend. She moved two hours away from her family for me, and the company I worked for folded before we unpacked all our boxes.
So the financial stress and obvious resentment took its toll on our relationship.
I picked up some freelance work at a local newspaper covering basketball games for $100 bucks a pop. On the way to one of those games, I hit a chunk of concrete while driving and ended up with two flat tires.
I called her, but she was none too pleased that she had to come pick me up.
We got into a major argument when we got home. One of those fights that’s been building up for too long and one that a relationship doesn’t come back from.
She moved out two weeks later and took two of our three dogs, but not Luna.
Three months passed, and I knew Luna needed a pal. So I checked Oceana County Animal Friends.
I struck gold once, why not twice?
They didn’t have any dogs up for adoption, so I checked Oceana County Animal Shelter.
And there he was. My buddy.
I knew as soon as I saw those eyes that we were meant for each other.
Dogs just have a way of finding the ones they’re supposed to be with.
All of those bad things — and every other bad thing — brought me to the two greatest blessings of my life.
I’d go through it all again to get to them.
There’s no question about that.
