I need to write about him again.
Maybe what I say this time won’t be different than what I’ve said and written in the past, but I need to write about him again.
Thirteen months have come and gone since Guinness died. And yes, I am aware that some of you might be asking, “How many times can this guy write about his dead dog?”
Well, at least once more.
I can’t drive down Parsons Road anymore. I can’t take a left onto Three Mile. I can’t. I haven’t been able to since May 4, 2020 — the day Guinness died.
That morning, I put Guinness and my other pup, Luna, in the car, left my house near Four Mile and drove to Oakwood Veterinary Hospital, which is just off of Parsons Road. The drive included a left onto Three Mile.
Just thinking about that drive swallows my heart.
There is so much I don’t remember about that drive, and that really hurts. Why can’t I remember the last moments with Guinness? Was he in the front seat or the back seat? So much of me hopes he was in the backseat with Luna and that they were talking to each other and saying their final goodbyes. I so wish that is true.
I have a lot of regret in my life, but two of the biggest are from that day.
When I scooped up that 65-pound pit bull out of the backseat and brought him around to say goodbye to my mom, my dad and my younger sister, I forgot to give him one last goodbye to Luna. Granted, I was sobbing uncontrollably and had just been throwing up, but I hate myself that I did not allow them to look into each other’s eyes before he died.
I hate myself for leaving Guinness’ body there, too. After he passed away peacefully and after the sun shone on his body, I stayed with him for a while — don’t ask me how long because time was a blur that day — before I finally gathered the strength to leave. I never should have left without him. I should have been smart enough to coordinate with the crematory to bring his body there after he died so he wouldn’t have been left alone.
That was one of the worst days of my life, but I sure would like a do-over.
Lately, I’ve been thinking about going over to Oakwood and talking with the doc and veterinary staff that did such an incredible job caring for Guinness during his four months of chemotherapy. I still have so many questions.
Did we do everything we could? What did I do wrong? What could I have done better?
How did he get cancer? Why did he get cancer?
Why?
I’ll be asking God that question too when I see him, believe me. This may sound blasphemous, but He owes me some damn answers, because I don’t get it. I do not understand why, and I am still so angry about it and so angry at him. I’m afraid I’m going to carry that anger with me for the rest of my life.
Not having answers is such a difficult part of grief. I am never going to get any satisfactory answers, even from God. Honestly, whatever answer He gives me still isn’t going to be good enough. Again, I know, blasphemy.
I’ll say this for God, though. He blessed me with a great family and some great friends.
Not one of them has ever questioned my grief or tried to downplay the loss of Guinness. No one has ever said to me, “He’s just a dog.” T
hose who met Guinness knew he was not just a dog, and I feel bad for the people in my life now who never had the chance to have their personal space invaded by the sweetest, gentlest and most insistently loving dog to ever walk on four paws.
I had some of those friends over to my house just before the one year mark of Guinness’ death. I bought a six-pack of Guinness. We cracked open the bottles and toasted to his life and to his love.
That’s the magic of Guinness — my dog, not the beer. Even when he’s not there, he’s still there and his love is still there.
I have to tell myself that in those moments of anger. Guinness may be physically gone, but the love he brought to those who knew him will never leave.
I’ll thank God for that whenever I see him.
