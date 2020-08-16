How do you reconcile when what you’re told flies in the face of what your head and heart tell you?
That’s the internal battle I’ve faced — and continue to face — for the last six-plus months.
Those of you who read my column regularly (thank you for that), likely know I am on a journey to restore my faith.
I grew up as an Irish Catholic kid on the south side of Chicago, going to mass and CCD every week, going through my sacraments, reciting the Our Father and Hail Mary and shaking hands with the other congregants.
I fell away from Catholicism soon after my freshman year in high school and have not gone back since. Granted, my return to Christianity is not that far off from Catholicism, but it has been more at my speed and at a higher level of understanding.
What I struggle to understand is this: How can Christians say that Jesus Christ is the way, that He is the only way, and that those who do not follow Christ are doomed to an eternity in Hell while His followers bask in the glory of Heaven?
Now, before you fire off and email that diatribe you’re already forming in your head, let me explain where I’m coming from.
So God is all loving, all powerful, all understanding, omnipotent, omniscient and every other adjective you can throw out for the supreme being, right? Can we agree on that?
If that is true — and the Bible says it is — why would God limit the people He could touch and bring closer to Him and His grace? Why would God ostracize and doom the majority of His creation’s population to damnation?
That does not make reasonable sense to me when I think of God and His unconditional love for each of his children.
Why wouldn’t God make himself known to others in every way possible and to shine His light upon them, whether through the prophet Jesus Christ or the prophet Muhammad? Why would He not call himself by different names — whether it be God or Yahweh or Allah or Buddha or Shiva — to show Himself to the billions upon billions of people that look to a higher power for comfort and security?
If His love is unconditional, why would God put the condition on that love that you must follow one particular religion?
What the Bible says over and over again is that God knows our hearts, He knows what is in our hearts? Wouldn’t He want our hearts to be full of love, understanding, acceptance and humility toward the rest of His children, be they Christian or not?
The God I believe in does want our hearts filled with those hallmarks.
I know and understand Christianity is not the only religion to preach the “our way is the only way” mentality and Christians are not the only ones who believe that. But why not make that change to our beliefs and offer that opportunity to others to live on a common ground?
When I talked about writing about this, a colleague of mine said to me — with his tongue in his cheek — “And you’re going to put this on the internet?”
I said “yes” without a hint of hesitation.
If I can’t talk openly about what I feel because of a fear of backlash from some in the community, what service am I doing to those who feel the same way or have the same questions? Why not open dialogue and speak truthfully and respectfully about these topics?
I understand that is quite a monstrous ask in the climate we find ourselves. But I’m not afraid to disagree with others, have others disagree with me and to talk about it.
I welcome any calls, letters and emails I might get. I’m more than willing to have a respectful back and forth.
Why? Because I know that — no matter how much we differ — there is always a common ground for us to stand on. That common ground is often wanting the best for our fellow men and women, for our children, for our country and for our world.
The space between about how we get to that best place is where minefields of disagreement will always lie.
And that is OK.
But let’s just try not to step on those mines intentionally or pick them up and hurl them at others.
No God would want that.
