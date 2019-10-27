To say I had a bit of a competitive streak growing up is probably an understatement — and maybe a little misleading as well.
I was extremely competitive as a child. But I was competitive about the weirdest things.
Yeah, I wanted to win when I played baseball or basketball. Yeah, I wanted to be the first to cross whatever imaginary finish line there was in any footrace with my pals. Yeah, I wanted to bring home straight As on my report card, but I often had to settle for perfect attendance instead.
I also needed — needed, not wanted — to be the first person to put a piece of garbage in a new garbage bag. The amount of elation I felt when I was the first is only comparable to the amount of despair I felt when I wasn’t.
I’m still emotionally scarred by one particular evening after dinner when my older brother held my arms behind my back as my older sister dangled a piece of garbage above a pristine and empty new bag while I thrashed and kicked and tried to get away. Sometimes I can still hear the screaming in my head ...
Now, I’ve clearly forgiven them both for that transgression, but the underlying competitive nature is still in me. That competitive nature is often directed at Mother Nature herself, and Mother Nature is undefeated.
That competitiveness has often manifested in me battling huge waves while body surfing and talking trash to Lake Michigan, which always — without fail — ends up with a wave picking me up and slamming me into the sand. I’ve made the 450-foot climb at the Pierce Stocking scenic drive about a dozen times, and each time I barely drag my carcass to the top whilst cursing the incline. I once spent hours as a 7-year-old moving a huge rock out of the water and to the shore at Crystal Lake. I was rewarded with the worst case of swimmer’s itch in known history.
Side note: If you don’t know what swimmer’s itch is, save yourself and don’t look it up. It is horrifying.
Most recently, I’ve engaged in my annual battle to wait as long as possible before I turn the heat on in my apartment. It was 53 degrees in my place a couple weeks ago, and instead of firing up the heaters, I opened all the windows just to show the cold who’s really in charge. I didn’t last long before I caved and closed up shop.
The lowest I’ve seen my thermostat read is 47 degrees, which I believe was the day after Christmas 2017. That was a proud moment for my poorly aimed stubbornness. There have been times when I’ve been able to see my breath while adorned in multiple layers of socks, pants, hoodies, blankets and one very cuddly and shivering 70-pound pit bull.
Yet I refuse to relent, thanks again to my misguided rivalry.
I will not give up the fight. I will soldier on. I will bellow out laughter akin to a mad scientist as I open my utilities bill and see that I have saved close to $2 or even $3 on my monthly heating expenses.
But in that meager savings I will see victory. A victory for me. A victory for those out there waging that same war.
A victory that will last until my girlfriend comes over and says, “Damn it, it’s freezing in here. Will you turn on the freaking heat?”
And so it goes. Mother Nature remains undefeated.
