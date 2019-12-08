The smell of alcohol was coming off his breath even though it was just after 9 o’clock in the morning.
Although the sun was out, the air had that crisp bite of an early winter to it that likely got through his worn-down clothes.
I was taking my two dogs out for a quick pee before I left for work when the man walking through the back alley said, “Wow, that’s a pretty dog.”
I turned and said: “Thanks. You want to say ‘hi’? They’re good pups.”
Guinness, my pit bull, eventually meandered over to him with his tail wagging, sniffed the heavily stained pants of the man with the boozy breath and tattered clothes and then jumped up on him in an attempt to give him one of his patented awkward hugs.
He laughed, smiled and rubbed Guinness’ ears as I walked over.
“You must be some kind of businessman,” he said to me, referring to my dress pants, dress shoes and sweater. “You’re looking pretty slick, my man.”
We shot the breeze for a while, and as I was about to leave and get in my car, he asked, “Do you have like 20 or 30 bucks you can give me?”
I told him I rarely carry cash, which is probably true for most people nowadays.
“If you’ve got anything, can you help me out? I’m broke.”
I thought we had a good rapport going, and I kind of joked back to him, “Sorry, man. I’m broke, too.”
The man with the boozy breath and tattered clothes stopped, looked at me, shook his head and said: “You’re not broke. You’ve got these nice clothes. You’re about to get in that nice car over there and go to your job. You’re not broke. I bet you don’t know what broke is.”
He was right.
I don’t have the first clue what it means to be “broke.”
Am I short on funds from time to time? Absolutely. But I always have a credit card or two I can use when my bank account is in the single figures.
I’ve never gone hungry. I’ve never had to worry about where my next meal was coming from. I have clothes and shelter to keep me warm. I have running water at my disposal any time I want to have a cold drink or take a hot shower.
I drive a 2014 Honda Civic with a USB port for my iTouch and another port that charges my iPhone 7S, which I can connect to my speakers via BlueTooth.
I’m writing this on my $2,500 MacBook as I sit in a recliner in front of my 50-inch flat-screen TV.
This is not me bragging.
This just a slight inventory I took after the man with the boozy breath and tattered clothes told me the truth. I was not then nor have I ever been truly broke.
I might not have all of the things I want, but I have most of the things I need and more.
Something as simple as that interaction rocked me back on my heels.
When it comes down to it, life is all about perspective. His is different from mine. Mine is different from yours. Yours is different from the cashier at Walmart or the doctor at Munson.
Our life experiences make us who were are. Not a single person on this planet has taken the same path as me or you, the cashier, the doctor or the man with the boozy breath and tattered clothes.
Comparatively, my life is better than his.
Comparatively.
I would like to tell you that I got in my nice car wearing my nice clothes and nice shoes and drove to the nearest ATM and pulled out $20 for him.
But I didn’t.
A few days later, I found myself in the parking lot of the Record-Eagle. A man looking in a little better shape than the man with the boozy breath and tattered clothes approached me.
He wasn’t looking for $20 or $30. He needed 75 cents for the bus.
I certainly had that to spare.
Hopefully I’ll have more to give in the future, and hopefully I’ll give without hesitation.
More than anything, I’m just grateful for the wake-up call from the man with the boozy breath and tattered clothes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.