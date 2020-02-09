Pick up your dog’s poop.
This column really only needs to be five words long. I shouldn’t have to write anymore than that.
If I’m being completely honest, I feel like I shouldn’t have to write this at all ... but here were are.
I know it’s unpleasant.
The smell is horrific.
It’s hot and steamy.
The sensation of picking it up — even through a plastic bag — is far from pleasant. Even worse if the bag rips and you end up picking feces out from under your fingernails.
The easy/lazy thing to do is to leave it there and go on your merry way, allowing others to accept the ramifications of your selfishness and ignorance.
But I do hope a small part of you hates yourself just a little bit for leaving it there, knowing someone else will have to pick it up or probably step in it.
Good on you for ruining a part of someone’s day because you couldn’t be bothered with such a simple task.
It’s been said before. I’ll say it again. If you can’t be responsible for picking up after your dog, you aren’t worthy enough to be responsible for a creature that offers unconditional love and companionship.
I can hear all of you who don’t pick up your dog poop heading to your computer in a huff and ready to fire off an angry email to bquealy@record-eagle.com defending yourself against my completely warranted attack/request with your baseless excuses and explanations that exist outside of reality.
“I normally pick up my dog’s poop, but I forgot a bag that day.”
Tough. Go back to your car or house where you keep bags, grab one and then head back and pick it up. Secondly, stick a roll of dog poop bags in your pocket. I have two rolls of them in my jacket, right now.
And if you’re walking at the Grand Traverse Civic Center or several other places, there’s a good chance there are rolls of free bags to use. People ignore those, too, somehow. I once saw a big pile of dog dump literally feet away from one of those poop bag stations. It blew my mind.
“I did go get a bag, but I couldn’t find it when I went back.”
Take a stick or some sort of marker and put it by the poop before you leave so you can see it. You’ll find it easier that way.
I’ve been in that position. My dogs have pooped, and then I’ve reached in my pocket and had that sinking feeling that I don’t have any bags. I’ve put my hat, my jacket, even one of my sandals by the poop so I could come back and find it.
“It’s just dog poop. It can’t be that bad. Other animals poop all over the place every day. Plus, it’s like fertilizer.”
Fair point. It’s a stupid point with no real understanding to back it up, but it’s still a fair point.
Dog feces carries bacteria and diseases that is harmful to other animals and humans. Dog waste is also too high in nitrogen and phosphorus to act as fertilizer.
I have two dogs. I pick up their poop between 2-4 times every day. That’s fine with me.
What isn’t fine with me is when I leave our walks or hikes having picked up more poop than my dogs excreted. I shouldn’t have to leave with five bags of dog dump when my pups only pooped twice.
But I still do it. If I see poop on the ground, I pick it — begrudgingly while cursing under my breath (or sometimes rather loudly).
I went a couple weeks last year refusing to pick up somebody else’s dog’s poop if I saw it. It was my only little worker’s strike that nobody knew or cared about.
My stand lasted until I stepped in a big pile of excrement. I took the hint from God and started being the Traverse City Dog Poo Fairy again — but instead of leaving money where piles of dung once stood, I leave my righteous indignation.
The bottom line is this: PICK UP YOUR DOG’S POOP!
The people who don’t make the rest of us responsible dog owners look bad, and we’re tired of it. In fact, we’re pooped.
