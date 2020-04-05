Thank the Bohemians? Yes, thank the Bohemians. If you visit the Traverse City Opera House, thank the Bohemians. If you “smooch the moose” at Sleder’s Tavern, thank the Bohemians. If you “trip the light fantastic” at the Cedar Polka Festival, thank the Bohemians. There is even a Traverse City street that owes its name to the Bohemians.
First populated by Native Americans, in the mid-1800s a kaleidoscope of Europeans spread across northern Michigan. Many of those immigrants were Bohemian, and, as with other ethnicities, their legacy still enriches the area today.
The City Opera House, which celebrates its 128th anniversary, is perhaps the most impressive bequest of those Bohemians.
Its 1892 opening fulfilled the dreams of businessmen Anton Bartak , Frank Votruba, and brothers John Jr. and Charles Wilhelm.
All four men’s families came from what today is the Czech Republic. The Wilhelms, as did many others, hailed from Ondrejov, a village near Prague. Perhaps family members were regaled with stories of the grand opera houses of that city, and wished to grace their American home with similar cultural opportunities.
Their magnificent building had a dual purpose: The upper floors would serve as a venue for cultural events, and the ground floor would provide space for businesses.
This design still functions well today. Imagine hurrying west down Front Street towards the Opera House to catch a show. Perhaps you have tickets to a National Writer’s Series’ presentation, or to Swing Shift with the Stars. You quicken your pace as you pass first Votruba’s Leather Goods, then Great Lakes Bath & Body, and finally The Brew. At last you will dash into the Opera House lobby. The stores you just passed prove the success of those men’s original plan.
In fact, a citizen strolling by the Opera House on any one of the 46,700-plus days since it opened in 1892, would have passed by Votruba’s. One of the longest continuously operating businesses in Traverse City, Votruba’s has occupied space in the building from the beginning. Its roots go back even further, as it was founded at a different location in 1874.
Two other of Traverse City’s longer-running businesses have Bohemian roots: Sleder’s Tavern and Little Bo’s. Sleder’s is Michigan’s oldest, continuously-operated restaurant, having been opened in 1882 by Vencil Sleder. Little Bo’s was originally built in 1932 by Frank and Corinne Kucera as a hot dog stand with outdoor seating and a drive up window.
Sleder’s remained open during Prohibition, in part because the family kept barrels of special “root beer” (bourbon and rye), which was served in tea cups to loyal patrons. Little Bo’s, opened at the tail end of prohibition, initially had a speakeasy in the basement. Patrons “in the know” simply knocked on the back door and went directly downstairs.
These three surviving enterprises are only a small sampling of the Bohemian businesses which once thrived in Traverse City. A 1908 article by Oldrich Farsky, printed in the National Czech publication, the “Amerikan Kalendar,” lists some of them.
They ranged from James Martinek’s jewelry store to several meat markets run variously by Joseph Urban, Vandelin Stanek, Albert and Victor Petertyl, and Sleder family members Joseph, Frank and Alphonse.
Grocery stores were also a favorite Bohemian enterprise, with John Brezina, Prokop Kyselka, Jacob Furtsch and Frank Stepan each running their own businesses. Anton and Edward Bartak seem to have claimed primacy by naming their store “The Majestic Grocery.”
Adolph Kutnohorsky and John J. Janda both ran cigar-making enterprises, while Frank Sladek Jr. offered tailoring services and the Kavan family ran a bakery. Anton Wilhelm offered the public clothing and furniture, and Frank Votruba presented groceries, harnesses and leather goods, Not to be outdone, Charles Moravec ran a granite and marble monuments business, while Victor Peteryl offered wagon making.
For Bohemian women of that era, dressmaking seems to have been a prime occupation. Sewing could often be done at home, and Rose Fifarek, Mary Ludka, Bertha Peteryl and Alberta Vlack all advertised their services in the 1909 Polk Directory.
The Bohemian community was proud of such business success, proud enough to demand a change of street names. Into the early decades of the 20th century the first north-south street sitting west of Union Street was named “Bohemia Street.” Unfortunately, although of importance to those who lived on it, it really wasn’t much of a street. Few houses actually fronted it, and it stretched only eight blocks, from Sixth to 14th streets.
The Bohemian community felt such a street lacked the stature to properly honor their place in the community. They requested a name change, and the city complied. Bohemia Street became Locust Street, as it is still called today. The choice was apparently in keeping with the tree-name theme of other nearby roads such as Pine, Oak, and Maple Streets.
And what of the Bohemian connection to the Cedar Polka festival? Well, that has to do with the history of the festival’s namesake dance, the polka.
Cedar is a Polish enclave, and Cedar has a Polka festival (started in 1975 as the Cedar Polish Festival). But while Cedar’s festival definitely has Polish roots, the polka dance itself originated not in Poland, but in Bohemia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.