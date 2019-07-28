Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26
2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday Books, $24.95
3. “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva, Harper, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Company, $18.95
2. “The Mercurial Science of the Human Heart” by Vincent Reusch, New Rivers Press, $18
3. “The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai, Penguin Books, $16
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Legend of the Petoskey Stone” by Kathy-Jo Wargin, Sleeping Bear Press, $17.95
2. “Constitution of the United States” published by Applewood Books, $9.95
3. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson, HarperOne, $24.99
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Historic Tales of Michigan Up- North” by D. Laurence Rogers, History Press, $21.99
2. “Traverse City State Hospital” by Chris Miller, Arcadia Publishing, $21.99
3. “HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness” by Harvard Business Review, Harvard Business School Press, $24.95
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday, $24.95
3. “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva, Harper, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
2. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/ Simon & Schuster, $27
3. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough, Simon & Schuster, $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
2. “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau, $18
3. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
— American Booksellers Association
