Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26

2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday Books, $24.95

3. “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva, Harper, $28.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Company, $18.95

2. “The Mercurial Science of the Human Heart” by Vincent Reusch, New Rivers Press, $18

3. “The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai, Penguin Books, $16

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Legend of the Petoskey Stone” by Kathy-Jo Wargin, Sleeping Bear Press, $17.95

2. “Constitution of the United States” published by Applewood Books, $9.95

3. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson, HarperOne, $24.99

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Historic Tales of Michigan Up- North” by D. Laurence Rogers, History Press, $21.99

2. “Traverse City State Hospital” by Chris Miller, Arcadia Publishing, $21.99

3. “HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness” by Harvard Business Review, Harvard Business School Press, $24.95

— Brilliant Books of Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday, $24.95

3. “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva, Harper, $28.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17

2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99

3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28

2. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/ Simon & Schuster, $27

3. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough, Simon & Schuster, $30

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99

2. “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau, $18

3. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99

— American Booksellers Association

Tags