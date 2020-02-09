Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26
3. “The Authenticity Project” by Clare Pooley, Pamela Dorman Books $26
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press, $30
2. “The Meateater Fish and Game Cookbook: Recipes and Techniques for Every Hunter and Angler” by Steven Rinella, Spiegel & Grau, $35
3. “The Noma Guide to Fermentation: Including Koji, Kombuchas, Shoyus, Misos, Vinegars, Garums, Lacto-Ferments, and Black Fruits and Vegetables” by Rene Redzepi and David Zilber, Artisan Publishers, $40
Paperback Fiction
. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company, $18.95
2. “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman, Penguin Books, $16
3. “The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls” by Anissa Gray, $16
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Forest School Adventure: Outdoor Skills and Play for Children” by Dan Westall and Naomi Walmsley, GMC Publications, $22.95
2. “Better Buses, Better Cities: How to Plan, Run, and Win the Fight for Effective Transit” by Steven Higashide, Island Press, $25
3. “Raising Pastured Rabbits for Meat: An All-Natural, Humane, and Profitable Approach to Production on a Small Scale” by Nichki Carangelo, Chelsea Green Publishing Company, $24.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid, Putnam, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press, $30
2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau, $17
2. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10
3. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99
— American Booksellers Association
