Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Chickadees in December” by Bill O. Smith, Sleepytime Press, $19.35
2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham, Doubleday Books, $29.95
3. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $17.99
2. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace Books, $10.99
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay Books, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons” by Jerry Dennis, University of Michigan Regional, $24
2. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, Little Brown Books for Young Readers, $18.99
3. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside” by Nick Offerman, Dutton Books, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century” by Timothy Snyder, Crown Publishing Group, $9.99
2. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95
3. “The Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
3. “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/ St. Martin’s Press, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace, $18
3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Taste: My Life through Food” by Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books, $28
2. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books, $29.99
3. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay, $18.99
— American Booksellers Association
