Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
2. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Viking, $27
3. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central Publishing, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth Press, $17
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin Books, $17
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper Paperbacks, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter Publishers, $35
2. “This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident” by Adam Kay, Little, Brown Spark, $28
3. “Union: A Democrat, a Republican and a Search for Common Ground” by Jordan Blashek and Christopher Haugh, Little Brown and Company, $28
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, $18.87
2. “Play the Forest School Way: Woodland Games and Crafts for Adventurous Kids” by Jane Worroll and Peter Houghton, Watkins Publishing, $16.95
3. “Ghosts of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula” by Jennifer Billock, History Press, $19.99
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Viking, $27
2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $29.95
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, Vintage, $16.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
2. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter, $35
3. “How to Be An Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18
3. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.