Northern Michigan
Hardcover
Fiction
1. “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster, $30
2. “Slewfoot: A Tale of Bewitchery” by Brom, Tor Nightfire, $29.99
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner Book Company, $30
Paperback
Fiction
1. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood, Berkley Books, $16
2. “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century (Graphic Edition)” by Timothy Snyder, Ten Speed Press, $16.99
3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons” by Jerry Dennis, University of Michigan Regional, $24
2. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside” by Nick Offerman, Dutton Books, $28
3. “Grist: A Practical Guide to Cooking Grains, Beans, Seeds and Legumes” by Abra Berens, Chronicle Books, $35
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Spooky Michigan: Tales of Hauntings, Strange Happenings and Other Local Lore” by S.E. Schlosser, Globe Pequot Press, $16.95
2. “Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers” by Mary Roach, W.W. Norton & Company, $16.95
3. “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-first Century” by Jessica Bruder, W.W. Norton & Company, $16.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover
Fiction
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
2. “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/ St. Martin’s Press, $30
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
Paperback
Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Taste: My Life through Food” by Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books, $28
2. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Simon and Schuster, $30
3. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books, $29.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay, $18.99
— American Booksellers Association
