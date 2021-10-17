Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
3. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, Henry Holt & Company, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $17.99
2. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons” by Jerry Dennis, University of Michigan Regional, $24
2. “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach, W.W. Norton & Company, $26.95
3. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Simon & Schuster, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.99
2. “The Oxford Essential World Atlas” published by Oxford University Press, $24.95
3. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
3. “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen, FSG, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover
Nonfiction
1. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Simon and Schuster, $30
2. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books, $29.99
3. “Taste: My Life through Food” by Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books, $28
Paperback
Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century (Graphic Edition)” by Timothy Snyder and illustrated by Nora Krug, Ten Speed Press, $16.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
