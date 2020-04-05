National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $26.95
2. “The Mirror & The Light” by Hilary Mantel, Holt, $30
3. “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich, Harper, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown, $32
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28
3. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor, $16.95
2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99
3. “The Story of More” by Hope Jahren, Vintage, $15
— American Booksellers Association
