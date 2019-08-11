Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26

2. “Chances Are . . .” by Richard Russo, Knopf Publishing Group, $26.95

3. “The Most Fun We Ever Had” by Claire Lombardo, Doubleday Books, $28.95

Paperback Fiction

1. “Ghosted” by Rosie Walsh, Penguin Books, $16

2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Company, $18.95

3. “When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger, Simon & Schuster, $16.99

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Unjustifiable Means: The Inside Story of How the CIA, Pentagon and US Government Conspired to Torture” by Mark Fallon, Regan Arts, $25.95

2. “The Illustrated Compendium of Amazing Animal Facts” by Maja Safstrom, Ten Speed Press, $14.99

3. “Crap Taxidermy” by Kat Su, Ten Speed Press, $12.99

Paperback nonfiction

1. “New Erotica for Feminists: Satirical Fantasies of Love, Lust and Equal Pay” by Caitlin Kunkel, Brooke Preston, Fiona Taylor and Carrie Wittmer, Plume Books, $14

2. “Ratfked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count” by David Daley, Liveright Publishing Company, $16.95

3. “Hudson’s: Detroit’s Legendary Department Store” by Michael Hauser and Marianne Weldon, Arcadia Publishing, $21.99

— Brilliant Books

of Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday, $24.95

3. “Chances Are . . .” by Richard Russo, Knopf, $26.95

Paperback Fiction

1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17

2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28

2. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/ Simon & Schuster, $27

3. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, Crown, $32.50

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99

2. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99

3. “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau, $18

— American Booksellers Association

