Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26
2. “Chances Are . . .” by Richard Russo, Knopf Publishing Group, $26.95
3. “The Most Fun We Ever Had” by Claire Lombardo, Doubleday Books, $28.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Ghosted” by Rosie Walsh, Penguin Books, $16
2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Company, $18.95
3. “When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger, Simon & Schuster, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Unjustifiable Means: The Inside Story of How the CIA, Pentagon and US Government Conspired to Torture” by Mark Fallon, Regan Arts, $25.95
2. “The Illustrated Compendium of Amazing Animal Facts” by Maja Safstrom, Ten Speed Press, $14.99
3. “Crap Taxidermy” by Kat Su, Ten Speed Press, $12.99
Paperback nonfiction
1. “New Erotica for Feminists: Satirical Fantasies of Love, Lust and Equal Pay” by Caitlin Kunkel, Brooke Preston, Fiona Taylor and Carrie Wittmer, Plume Books, $14
2. “Ratfked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count” by David Daley, Liveright Publishing Company, $16.95
3. “Hudson’s: Detroit’s Legendary Department Store” by Michael Hauser and Marianne Weldon, Arcadia Publishing, $21.99
— Brilliant Books
of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday, $24.95
3. “Chances Are . . .” by Richard Russo, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
2. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/ Simon & Schuster, $27
3. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, Crown, $32.50
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
2. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
3. “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau, $18
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.