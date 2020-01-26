Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Exhalation: Stories” by Ted Chiang, Knopf Publishing Group, $25.95
2. “The Depositions: New and Selected Essays on Being and Ceasing to Be” by Thomas Lynch, W.W. Norton & Company, $27.95
3. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope” by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, Knopf, $27.95
2. “The Life of the Sleeping Bear” by Friends of the Sleeping Bear Dunes, Mission Point Press, $29.95
3. “The Ungrateful Refugee: What Immigrants Never Tell You” by Dina Nayeri, Catapult, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Company, $18.95
2. “Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life” by Anne Lamott, Anchor Books, $16
3. “Huntress” by A.E. Radley, Heartsome Publishing, $14.49
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Rick Steves Rome 2020” written and published by Rick Steves, $21.99
2. “Rick Steves Germany 2020” written and published by Rick Steves, $27.99
3. “The Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report” by House Permanent Select Committee, Melville House Publishing, $14.99
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid, Putnam, $26
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
2. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
3. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau, $17
2. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10
3. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99
— American Booksellers Association
