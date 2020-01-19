Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press, $27
2. “Olive Again” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House, $27
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Life of the Sleeping Bear” by Friends of the Sleeping Bear Dunes, Mission Point Press, $29.95
2. “Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner, National Geographic, $30
3. “The Body: A Guide for Occupants” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday Books, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “Complete Stories” by Flannery O’Connor, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $18
2. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate, Ballentine Books, $17
3. “The Marsh King’s Daughter” by Karen Dionne, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $16
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Saving Arcadia” by Heather Shumaker, Wayne State University Press, $22.99
2. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99
3. “Gradual Clearing” by Karen Anderson, Arbutus Press, $16.95
— Horizon Books of
Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid, Putnam, $26
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10
2. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau, $17
3. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99
— American Booksellers Association
