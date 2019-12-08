Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier, Viking, $27
2. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
3. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House, $27
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “How to: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems” by Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books, $28
2. “Everything I Need to Know I Learned from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Wonderful Wisdom from Everyone’s Favorite Neighbor” by Melissa Wagner, Clarkson Potter Publishers, $15
3. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift, $14.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper Paperbacks, $16.99
2. “Unnatural Magic” by C.M. Waggoner, Ace Books, $16
3. “Beneath a Scarlet Sky” by Mark Sullivan, Lake Union Publishing, $14.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk” by Jon Krakauer, Anchor Books, $15
2. “HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness” by Harvard Business Review, et. al, Harvard Business School Press, $24.95
3. “The Happiness Diet: A Nutritional Prescription for a Sharp Brain, Balanced Mood and Lean, Energized Body” by Tyler G. Graham and Drew Ramsey, Rodale Books, $15.99
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday, $28.95
2. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
3. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial, $17.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Warning” by Anonymous, Twelve, $30
2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
3. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10
2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
— American Booksellers Association
