Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier, Viking, $27

2. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99

3. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House, $27

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “How to: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems” by Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books, $28

2. “Everything I Need to Know I Learned from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Wonderful Wisdom from Everyone’s Favorite Neighbor” by Melissa Wagner, Clarkson Potter Publishers, $15

3. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift, $14.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper Paperbacks, $16.99

2. “Unnatural Magic” by C.M. Waggoner, Ace Books, $16

3. “Beneath a Scarlet Sky” by Mark Sullivan, Lake Union Publishing, $14.95

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk” by Jon Krakauer, Anchor Books, $15

2. “HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness” by Harvard Business Review, et. al, Harvard Business School Press, $24.95

3. “The Happiness Diet: A Nutritional Prescription for a Sharp Brain, Balanced Mood and Lean, Energized Body” by Tyler G. Graham and Drew Ramsey, Rodale Books, $15.99

— Brilliant Books of Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday, $28.95

2. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99

3. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial, $17.99

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “A Warning” by Anonymous, Twelve, $30

2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30

3. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30

Paperback nonfiction

1. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10

2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99

3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99

— American Booksellers Association

