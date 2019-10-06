Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
2. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $28
3. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin, $17.99
3. “The Silence of the Girls” by Pat Barker, Anchor Books, $16.95
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Eat Complete: The 21 Nutrients that Fuel Brainpower, Boost Weight Loss and Transform Your Health” by Drew Ramsey, Harper Wave, $26.99
2. “The Healing Magic of Forest Bathing: Finding Calm, Creativity and Connection in the Natural World” by Julia Plevin, Ten Speed Press, $16.99
3. “Hokusai: Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji” by Amelie Balcou, Prestel Publishing, $35
Paperback nonfiction
1. “The Rainbow Diet: A Holistic Approach to Radiant Health through Foods and Supplements” by Deanna M. Minich, Conari Press, $19.95
2. “The Complete Ketogenic Diet for Beginners: Your Essential Guide to Living the Keto Lifestyle” by Amy Ramos, Rockridge Press, $11.99
3. “Wild Fermentation: The Flavor, Nutrition and Craft of Live-Culture Foods” by Sandor Ellix Katz, Chelsea Green Publishing Company, $29.95
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95
2. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $28
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, Anchor, $15.95
2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
3. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
2. “Permanent Record” by Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books, $30
3. “Year of the Monkey” by Patti Smith, Knopf, $24.95
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
2. “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau, $18
3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.