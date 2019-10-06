Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99

2. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $28

3. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

2. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin, $17.99

3. “The Silence of the Girls” by Pat Barker, Anchor Books, $16.95

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Eat Complete: The 21 Nutrients that Fuel Brainpower, Boost Weight Loss and Transform Your Health” by Drew Ramsey, Harper Wave, $26.99

2. “The Healing Magic of Forest Bathing: Finding Calm, Creativity and Connection in the Natural World” by Julia Plevin, Ten Speed Press, $16.99

3. “Hokusai: Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji” by Amelie Balcou, Prestel Publishing, $35

Paperback nonfiction

1. “The Rainbow Diet: A Holistic Approach to Radiant Health through Foods and Supplements” by Deanna M. Minich, Conari Press, $19.95

2. “The Complete Ketogenic Diet for Beginners: Your Essential Guide to Living the Keto Lifestyle” by Amy Ramos, Rockridge Press, $11.99

3. “Wild Fermentation: The Flavor, Nutrition and Craft of Live-Culture Foods” by Sandor Ellix Katz, Chelsea Green Publishing Company, $29.95

— Brilliant Books of Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95

2. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $28

3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, Anchor, $15.95

2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

3. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30

2. “Permanent Record” by Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books, $30

3. “Year of the Monkey” by Patti Smith, Knopf, $24.95

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99

2. “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau, $18

3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99

— American Booksellers Association

