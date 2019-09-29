Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26
3. “A Better Man” by Louise Penny, Minotaur Books, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman, Penguin Books, $9.99
2. “Dead Man Running” by Steve Hamilton, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $9.99
3. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, Anchor Books, $15.95
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough, Simon & Schuster, $30
2. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
3. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown & Co., $28.99
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Escape Artists” by Neal Bascomb, Mariner, $15.99
2. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, $16
3. “Trails of M-22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “The Institute” by Stephen King, Scribner, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, Anchor, $15.95
2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
3. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
2. “Permanent Record” by Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books, $30
3. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
2. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
3. “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau, $18
— American Booksellers Association
