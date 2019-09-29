Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26

3. “A Better Man” by Louise Penny, Minotaur Books, $28.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman, Penguin Books, $9.99

2. “Dead Man Running” by Steve Hamilton, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $9.99

3. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, Anchor Books, $15.95

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough, Simon & Schuster, $30

2. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28

3. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown & Co., $28.99

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Escape Artists” by Neal Bascomb, Mariner, $15.99

2. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, $16

3. “Trails of M-22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95

— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

3. “The Institute” by Stephen King, Scribner, $30

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, Anchor, $15.95

2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

3. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30

2. “Permanent Record” by Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books, $30

3. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99

2. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99

3. “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau, $18

— American Booksellers Association

Tags

Recommended for you