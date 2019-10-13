Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
2. “Hunter’s Moon” by Philip Caputo, Henry Holt & Company, $28
3. “Bloody Genius” by John Sanford, G.O. Putnam’s Sons, $29
Paperback Fiction
1. “Warrior’s Legacy” by Evan Heuker, Evan Heuker, $14.95
2. “Winter Soldier” by Daniel Mason, Back Bay Books, $16.99
3. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin, $17.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Here We Are” by Aarti Namdev Shahani, Celadon Books, $26.99
2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown & Co., $28.99
3. “Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs” by Caitlin Doughty, W.W. Norton & Company, $25.95
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Trails of M-22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
2. “Leadership in Turbulent Times” by Doris Kearns Goodwin, Simon & Schuster, $18
3. “100 Things to Do in Traverse City” by Kim Schneider, Reedy Press, $16
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95
2. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $28
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, Anchor, $15.95
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
2. “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” by Rachel Maddow, Crown, $30
3. “Permanent Record” by Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books, $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
2. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
3. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99
— American Booksellers Association
