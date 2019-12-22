Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “DogMan Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey, Scholastic Inc., $12.99
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27
3. “The Guardians” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $29.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner, National Geographic, $30
2. “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $24.99
3. “The Life of the Sleeping Bear” by Friends of the Sleeping Bear Dunes, Mission Point Press, $29.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Clergyman’s Wife” by Molly Greeley, William Morrow Paperbacks, $15.99
2. “Michigan Chillers: Terror Stalks Traverse City” by Johnathan Rand, Audio Craft Publishing, $5.99
3. “Harsen’s Island Revenge” by Karl Manke, Karl Manke, $20
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Get Over It” by Anne Bonney, Anne Bonney Enterprises, $15
2. “Trails of M-22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
3. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, $16
— Horizon Books of
Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday, $28.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial, $17.99
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
2. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30
3. “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow, Crown, $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10
2. “The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy” by Michael Lewis, Norton, $16.95
3. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
— American Booksellers Association
