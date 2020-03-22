Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich, Harper, $28.99
2. “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride, Riverhead Books, $28
3. “Long Range” by C.J. Box, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $28
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28
2. “The Life of the Sleeping Bear” by Friends of the Sleeping Bear Dunes, Mission Point Press, $29.95
3. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown Publishing Group, $32
Paperback Fiction
1. “The River” by Peter Heller, Vintage, $16
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin Books, $17
3. “The Garden of Small Beginnings” by Abbi Waxman, Berkley, $16
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Now What?” by Brian M. Ursu, River Grove Books, $17.95
2. “Leslie’s Field Guide to Ireland” by Leslie Lee, Leslie Lee Publisher, $19.95
3. “We Are the Land: Ireland” by Leslie Lee, Leslie Lee Publisher, $49.95
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Mirror & The Light” by Hilary Mantel, Holt, $30
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
2. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17
3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28
2. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown, $32
3. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor, $16.95
2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99
3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
— American Booksellers Association
