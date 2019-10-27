Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Guardians” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $29.95
2. “Bloody Genius” by John Sanford, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $29
3. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin, $17.99
2. “Librarian at Auschwitz” by Antonio Iturbe, Square Fish, $16.99
3. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central Publishing, $15.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “I Really Needed This Today” by Hota Kotb, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $24
2. “Here We Are” by Aarti Namdev Shahani, Celadon Books, $26.99
3. “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow, Crown, $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99
2. “Wild Blueberries” by Peter Damm, O’Brien & Whitaker, $14.95
3. “Orchid Thief” by Susan Orlean, Ballantine Books, $17
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
2. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95
3. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
3. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
Hardcover nonfiction
1.”Me: Elton John Official Autobiography” by Elton John, Holt, $30
2. “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators” by Ronan Farrow, Little Brown, $30
3. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99
2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
— American Booksellers Association
