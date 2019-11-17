Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “A Dog’s Promise” by W. Bruce Cameron, Forge Books, $26.99
2. “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $24.99
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow, Crown, $30
2. “The Body: A Guide for Occupants” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30
3. “Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving” by Mo Rocca, Simon & Schuster, $29.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial, $17.99
2. “Bicycle Hobo” by Robert Downes, Wandering Press, $13.95
3. “A Dog’s Purpose” by W. Bruce Cameron, Forge Books, $9.99
Paperback
Nonfiction
1. “Biking Northern Michigan” by Robert Downes, Wandering Press, $14.95
2. “The Boardman Review” published by Loud Brothers Productions, $15
3. “From the Place of the Gathering Light” by Kathleen Stocking, Kathleen Stocking, $25
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday, $28.95
2. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House, $27
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial, $17.99
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
2. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30
3. “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators” by Ronan Farrow, Little Brown, $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99
2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
— American Booksellers Association
