Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26
2. “Women of the Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria Books, $27
3. “Chances Are . . .” by Richard Russo, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Ohio” by Stephen Markley, Simon & Schuster, $16.99
2. “Bookshop of Yesterdays” by Amy Meyerson, Park Row, $16.99
3. “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman, Penguin Books, $16
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
2. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough, Simon & Schuster, $30
3. “3 Women” by Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press, $27
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay Books, $17.99
2. “From the Place of the Gathering Light” by Kathleen Stocking, Kathleen Stocking, $25
3. “Trails of M-22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday, $24.95
3. “Chances Are . . .” by Richard Russo, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
2. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/ Simon & Schuster, $27
3. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, Crown, $32.50
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau, $18
2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.