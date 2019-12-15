Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Wintercake” by Lynne Rae Perkins, Greenwillow Books, $17.99
2. “Guardians” by John Grisham, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $29.95
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner, National Geographic, $30
2. “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $24.99
3. “The Life of the Sleeping Bear” edited by Jerry Peterson and Kathy Cole, Mission Point Press, $29.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “American Chillers #1 Michigan Mega-Monsters” by Johnathan Rand, Audio Craft Publishing, $5.99
2. “Human Sacrifice” by Cindy L. Hull, Mission Point Press, $16.99
3. “Overstory” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Co., $18.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Trails of M-22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
2. “Impeach” by Neal Katyal, Mariner, $14.99
3. “11 Days in December” by Stanley Weintraub, Dutton Caliber, $9.99
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
2. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday, $28.95
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial, $17.99
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
2. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30
3. “A Warning” by Anonymous, Twelve, $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10
2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
3. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.