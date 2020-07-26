Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Utopia Avenue” by David Mitchell, Random House, $30

2. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey Books, $27

3. “Peace Talks” by Jim Butcher, Ace Books, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16

2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin Books, $17

3. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles, Penguin Books, $17

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28

2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, Dial Press, $28

3. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton, Simon & Schuster, $32.50

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Birds of Michigan Field Guide” by Stan Tekiela, Adventure Publications, $14.95

2. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $19.99

3. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson, One World, $17

— Brilliant Books of Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27

2. “Utopia Avenue” by David Mitchell, Random House, $30

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95

2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99

3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28

2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27

3. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton, Simon & Schuster, $32.50

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16

2. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99

3. “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books, $19.99

— American Booksellers Association

