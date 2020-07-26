Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Utopia Avenue” by David Mitchell, Random House, $30
2. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey Books, $27
3. “Peace Talks” by Jim Butcher, Ace Books, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin Books, $17
3. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles, Penguin Books, $17
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, Dial Press, $28
3. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton, Simon & Schuster, $32.50
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Birds of Michigan Field Guide” by Stan Tekiela, Adventure Publications, $14.95
2. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $19.99
3. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson, One World, $17
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “Utopia Avenue” by David Mitchell, Random House, $30
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27
3. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton, Simon & Schuster, $32.50
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
2. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99
3. “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books, $19.99
— American Booksellers Association
