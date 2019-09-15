TRAVERSE CITY — People in recovery will have a new place to socialize when Addiction Treatment Services (ATS) launches its new Recovery Community Center.
The Porch, as it is known, is actually a re-imagined version of a center that has been in place for several years at Eighth and Barlow streets.
A grand re-opening and dedication will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Porch’s new location at 1010 S. Garfield Ave. The event is open to the public.
The expanded services are the result of a $123,500 grant ATS received from Impact 100 Traverse City in October, said Matt Zerilli, manager of the new center.
The grant will allow ATS to offer a continuum of care that begins with a person seeking services and continues until they are beginning to start a new life.
“There are a lot of gaps in that bridge,” Zerilli said. “This is our way to reach up and plug some of those gaps.”
New services being offered include same-day assessments for those seeking recovery, youth intervention and education, partnering with businesses to offer assistance for employees with substance abuse issues, and recreation and peer support.
The recreation piece is so important, Zerilli said, especially since Traverse City has no shortage of activities centered around alcohol.
“We want to get people into fun events and let them know that it’s OK to have fun in recovery,” Zerilli said.
The center will have a library, a small coffee shop and space that can be used for meetings and events like game night and music night. There may be yoga or meditation classes, or the center can just be a place for people to talk or meet with their recovery sponsor.
“It’s just a safe place to hang out,” said Madie Begley, recovery center coordinator.
People who are seeking information about recovery from addiction can visit the center, and services such as pairing people who are in recovery or are seeking recovery with a peer recovery coach will be offered.
