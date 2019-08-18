TRAVERSE CITY — One hour.
That’s about how long Reggie Horning spent talking to Salvador Alvarado before the start of the 2017 National Cherry Festival’s Heritage Parade.
The two men only spoke the one time, but Horning hasn’t forgotten the man with the 1924 Ford Model T and his amazing life story.
“I just wanted to listen to him talk forever,” said Horning, East Coast region event coordinator for Hagerty Insurance Agency, which put on the parade. “He was just really a neat man.”
Alvarado, now 86, was born in Marion, Texas, to Pedro and Patra Alvarado.
From a young age, Alvarado noticed a system in place that he didn’t like — two classes of people, with him on the “wrong side.” Talking to his parents about it was out of the question because talking back or expressing views different than ones’ parents wasn’t common in those days, he said.
Schools were segregated, with blacks and Mexicans not being allowed to attend “white schools” until sixth grade, Alvarado said. They rarely had the chance though, most dropping out to work on farms before reaching sixth grade, he said.
Alvarado himself was out of school by age 10.
His family would come to Michigan to do harvest work in the fields, returning to San Antonio in the winter. But they never got paid, with the bosses telling them they’d spent more money at the grocery store than they had brought in.
Bosses would forgive the debt in exchange for the family coming back to work the next year.
“My grandfather died on that farm. He was a slave in a different name,” Alvarado said. He ran away at age 13, the same year the Ford Model T came into his life.
On his way to what’s now known as Fort Sam Houston where he was staying, there was a Model T for sale for $20. Alvarado had $19.86, but it was enough and the owner wrote a receipt on a piece of toilet paper.
He had come from shining shoes for 10 cents in a San Antonio tavern, where he heard two men talking about Rosebush, Michigan — a place where “you could literally sweep the money off the streets.”
With a car in his possession, he decided to go to Michigan, Alvarado said.
It was World War II and there were no maps, so he went with the advice someone gave him, Alvarado said. He’d been told to go one day north, one day east and do that for about five days until reaching Fort Wayne, Indiana. Then he was to go straight north.
It took 15 days to reach Rosebush, he said.
“That’s when I started cutting grass, washing windows — any job they’d give me,” Alvarado said. “Then at night I’d run the Model T into the woods, because I was afraid the police might find me and what am I going to tell them? I don’t even know my way home. I don’t know how I got to that place.”
About a year later, he was in Lansing where a priest, Father John Gabriel, helped find him work.
Alvarado ended up working for Oldsmobile — as well as Real Motors and a cleaners. He opened a supermarket the 1970s where his wife, Teresa, and their family worked. He sold it when he was 79 years old.
When asked why he worked so much, Alvarado said: “Because I have to make my life count. I can’t spend it sleeping. More people die in bed than any other place.”
Alvarado never spent much of his money, instead dedicating it to his six children and making sure they were well-educated. They all went to private schools, he said.
“To me, the future was so strong because I knew where I was and I knew where I came (from) and I didn’t want to bring kids into this world in the same situation,” Alvarado said. “I wanted them to be well versed, well educated because this is the plow that is going to form the Alvarado family and anything I have should last me a lifetime.”
That’s why he still has the Model T — and why it runs, he said.
Even today, Alvarado is working.
“No matter when I die, I shall die on the road to victory. I will be victorious. That’s the end-game,” Alvarado said.
He drives for Lyft and, after school let out, he spent six weeks in the Traverse City area. There were too many people driving in Lansing, so he tried a different area, Alvarado said.
He’d been in the Traverse City many times before over the years, even holding dances for migrant workers at the old county fairgrounds in the 1950s and 1960s, he said.
The Aug. 3, 1951, edition of the Record-Eagle talks about a Mexican migrant worker fiesta.
Horning isn’t surprised that Alvarado still is working. Alvarado would make a great Lyft driver, having all the stories and liking to talk, Horning said.
Horning nominated Alvarado and the Model T for Hagerty’s Classic of the Week and Alvarado won.
“You ever feel like you’re supposed to be some place? I felt like that,” Horning said of his chance encounter with Alvarado. “I was parked there by him so I could tell his story.
“It really touched me too,” he said. “I’ve retold it to people all the time.”
