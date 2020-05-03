I disassociate when I’m cold.
To me, the best way to combat the woes of winter is to think about summer.
I buy early-bird passes for music festivals, and put in for vacation time from work. I toggle endlessly between bus, plane and boat trip reservation sites and firm up the road trips to visit friends and family. I usually scoop up a couple of last summer’s deeply-discounted camping gear items, to replace the warped tent pegs, the skillet that ended up in the back of someone else’s car or that duct-taped sleeping bag that got too close to the campfire that one time and now feels like sleeping in a wet Hot Pocket.
Buying these little things, making these plans, taking these small actions warms my bones.
It’s cheap optimism when the blues and blahs take hold.
OK, I can get a little nutty with it.
During very cold winters I’ve been known to plan up every, single summer weekend. (I mean, there’s only 10 of them between school’s end and school’s starting, right? Cram! Cram! Cram!)
And then, by the end of July, I start my summer self-pity yammer about being “too busy and over-committed” and dreaming instead of spontaneous Saturdays and lazy Sundays.
Then I forget all about it until the next January when I get cold again. And the shrieking siren’s call of summer planning takes the funk out of finding ornament hooks in the shag rug, as I stare down the barrel of four more months.
Well, this summer will be different, no doubt about it.
For me, the kind of person who writes events and festivals in indelible Sharpie, it’s going to be a whole lot different.
A May without the Empire Asparagus Festival. A June with no Spirit of the Woods. A July without a turtle race and sunburned neck from craning at the National Cherry Festival airshow. And on and on as the cancellations now edge into August.
I realize how silly whining sounds against the backdrop of what’s at risk in the age of COVID-19. And I rationally accept the sacrifice for the greater good. My summer fun-time isn’t worth someone’s life.
But now I need something else to look forward to as my spring and early-summer calendar suddenly clears and question marks loom over August and September, like a haze of doused campfire.
Maybe I’ll actually usher one of my many half-finished garden projects all the way down the road to completion, though that may clash with the rest of yard akimbo (and let’s face it, one of the perks of the too-busy crutch is escaping yard work).
Maybe we’ll dust off those Rollerblades and see if I remember them well enough to teach my kid — whose feet are now the same size as my own. Don’t you brake by heading for a grassy patch and grabbing a road sign or something?
Perhaps I’ll finally hang up my hammock and have a truly lazy Sunday, that involves no packing, unpacking and hosing out a cooler.
I suppose there’s plenty to look forward to, though perhaps it’s the “looking forward” that I need to ice for a while.
Maybe it’s just looking.
Summer has always been the season of wonder for me. I just wonder now what to do with it.
