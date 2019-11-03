A million years ago I was 21 and living in a new country.
Actually, the country was old, so old it’s considered the foundation for Russia and Eastern Europe.
But I was new — so new that believers in reincarnation would hail me as a “first-lifer.”
Not only was I ignorant of the language and culture, I also didn’t know most practical things. I shot from home to college where I lived/worked in the dorms and ate off a meal plan.
Consequently I learned adulting in a rural Ukrainian village.
I lit the stove with matches to cook food grown in my garden. I hand-washed and hung laundry (not on Sunday). I learned to live within a tight budget, to line up expectations with elbow grease, to haggle and, in general, to consider more than just me, me, me.
I also learned how to say goodbye in a way that — though I didn’t realize it at the time — contained some adult-type lessons.
It’s tradition for a Russian household to sit down for a moment for someone who leaves for a long trip.
Bags packed and at the door, we’d run to the table and sit down together for a second, maybe two. That was it.
The sit-down goodbye was the eye in the pre-trip tornado.
At the time, I chalked it up to a fatalistic superstition akin to saying “I love you” to end a phone call and eating dessert first.
But I’m new, remember. Turns out there’s about as many explanations for the ritual as there are people who perform it.
One reason is that it’s a religious prayer for safety that began when travel was dangerous.
Another is that sitting down is a recognition of all that you have before you leave it.
Still another is that sitting is to trick a house-spirit creature called the “Domovoy” to keep it from following you.
Others say it’s to listen to the creature, as it whispers what you may have forgotten in the pre-trip panic. (This one dovetails with another belief that returning for a forgotten object can bring “bad luck” and you might be better off without it.)
Wherever the practice came from, it persevered, and I can see why.
Pressing pause adds rest into the equation. Even a moment’s rest can clear a muddled thought, deed or emotion. Avoiding those “Ope, forgot to turn off the iron” or “Did I grab my passport off the dresser?” moments is a weight lifted.
But we usually don’t think to do this in our rush out the door.
It’s also just nice to give or receive a “good luck on your path” before any journey.
My Ukrainian friends and I do things differently now as we vault into increasingly automated lifestyles.
We’re also more adult (as in A LOT older).
We can make borscht in a blender.
Wash clothes with a push of a button.
But the sit-down goodbye ritual gets better with age.
