After Mike died, Halloween lost its magic.
I’d flinch as soon as the pumpkins appeared in the grocery store, a symbolic forward march that made me want to weep in the cereal aisle.
How dare the world move on. It should stop, grieve with me. But the pumpkins appeared, same as they always had.
I used to revel in all things Halloween. It was my favorite holiday growing up. I loved everything about it, all the “scary,” the wet leaf smell, the thrill of being out at night, freedom and anonymity with a pillowcase full of candy to boot. It far outranked Santa and presents.
I loved Halloween so much that me and a group of other Central Michigan University students put together a haunted tour of campus, called “Legends in the Dark” on Devil’s Night 1996.
Mike and Kurt were en route from the tour that night when they were hit by a drunk driver.
We awaited them, ignorant and giddy in post-tour success — hundreds of people turned out when we expected tens — at our local, The Bird. Our group, mostly made up of current and former RAs, were regulars and knew each other so well that even though we were still comparative babies, we did grown-up niceties for each other like order each others’ drinks and play each others’ songs on the jukebox. These little acts were symptoms of bigger ones, of literally saving each others’ skins as we college idiots tried to grow into ours — one stupid decision at a time. We were all so different, but bound to each other in a way made only possible by opening those dark rooms of vulnerability and letting others walk through. The kind of formative friendships that make you fit for future relationships and teach you how to be a good person.
Mike was the center of the lovey cloud that settled over our group, and we knew how lucky we were. He was the kindest and the coolest of us — a laid-back guy with a sweet smile that could melt you. We all wanted to be more like him.
That October we’d just begun our last, best year together.
So we waited for Kurt and Mike at the Bird, ordered the drinks, played the songs, but they never came. Someone burst into the bar as we were finally leaving. Like everything about that night, it comes back all senses, adrenaline and skin memory, the whoosh of icy air as the door opened, and words rushing in about a crash up the street,”I think someone died.”
Did we know? I don’t know how we could, but we left, reassuring each other that it couldn’t be them, even as we drove toward the site of the rumored crash, reassuring each other — even as we saw the twisted wreckage on the lawn — that our friends were alright.
They were not. Mike was gone, Kurt badly hurt. The aftermath wrecked us all. For years, Halloween arrived with guilt — if I hadn’t convened “Legends” would Mike still be here? It turned to anger as I haunted the driver of the other car in the internet shadows, seething as I compared his life to the one Mike would have led. This faded too into a lingering sorrow and grief for the warmth Mike’s death took from the world, from our lives, for the life he should be living.
Over time, Halloween’s magic returned in small doses — in momentary delights in the party I’d force myself to attend, in passing out candy to kids — and I’d let myself feel it, instead of feeling badly for it. Then when I had a child, I put my aversion aside for her sake.
For years — now 25 — my heart hasn’t been in Halloween. Not fully. But I guess, in a way it has, as today belongs to Mike. His memory no longer haunts me with a kind-of survivor’s guilt, but instead warms me with the assurance that good friends never really leave us.
