Late morning summer noises. Chipmunk chitter. A crow’s nearby wingbeat. Insect buzzing around me as we both hunt the plumpest sweetest blueberries.
The hand-lettered “you-pick” sign heralds a turn down a two-track in Buckley that leads past a homestead, swing set, and a swimming hole. Bottoming out a few times, we slowly scrape toward a well-established patch with bushes so tall, you don’t have to bend over to pick. Noises are all you hear as the fruit-heavy branches obscure your view.
We know it’s going to be slow picking. Another sign told us as much when we picked up our buckets and stuffed our cash in the drop box. We’re between ripening of the early and late summer varieties, so it will take some time to fill our buckets. No matter, the sun is warm and part of the thrill is in the hunt, so added challenges are fine.
Judging by the lack of human sound around us, we’re alone.
I lose my friend immediately. We’ve picked together before, and easily go our own ways, giving each companionable space.
U-picks are one of my favorite ways to summer. I have a garden but my blueberry bounty pales in comparison to the well-established farms in the area. Getting lost in someone else’s agricultural paradise for an hour, and leaving with enough dime- and nickel-sized berries for two pies and a winter is my idea of practical fun.
So we pick, finding our respective grooves in the sweet summer morning.
Then hysteria arrives in a minivan.
At least I think it’s a minivan, as I can’t actually see anyone, only hear them. But the cacophony of yelling seems like enough for a van or bus. A dog named Butter puts the “bark” in disembark as her humans leave her behind in the vehicle.
It sounds like a couple of moms and their kids, and everyone is yelling, including Butter.
“What are we doing here?” kids shriek. “I don’t want to go!”
“Ewww, bugs!!!”
“There’s dirt here!”
Mom screams too, “There’s bees everywhere!”
But she has paid $10 a bucket, she yells, and they’re GOING to fill them.
The kids yell and bicker, but slowly the spell of the summer blueberry patch works its magic. The noise level drops as the kids get into the task — except for Butter who is in full shrill panic mode.
“I’m done! I’m going back to the car with her,” one mom shouts after three minutes or so.
But as she opens the car door, Butter escapes and makes for the swimming hole. Hysteria spikes, and the screaming is akin to Butter trying to cross I-75 in rush hour. She is rescued, but one of the mom’s insists that she has to leave the others to bathe Butter immediately. At the same time though, one of the children drops their bucket of berries and enters a full, inconsolable meltdown. No she won’t pick up the berries, they are dirty. They are bad. They are no longer good berries. No she won’t pick any more, her day is ruined, her good time is wrecked and she’ll “never have a good time as long as she lives.”
Her energetic rails lasts for long minutes as everyone else continues picking. Now it’s time to go — now 10 minutes since arrival. “No!” the kids yell. Then “in a minute!” as the mom voices grow more threatening. Then doors slam. An engine. And quiet.
We couldn’t see anything in that ancient blueberry patch.
But the sounds of summer reign supreme.
