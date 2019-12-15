TRAVERSE CITY — Larry Lelito is one of 30 men who make up the Traverse City Honor Guard, a nonprofit run by volunteers.
“Whatever people need us for, we show up,” he said. “We do this year-round, in all weather. We donate this to the community. It’s a way of paying back, a sacred thing.”
The Kalkaska County resident said they mainly serve at funerals in northern Michigan. About 15 guys are present: the honor guard captain, two chaplains, seven riflemen, one or two buglers and three or four reserve.
As a chaplain for Marines, Lelito provides information about the U.S. Marines as well as the deceased person’s service, awards and their life.
They normally participate in one or two events per day, but Lelito said some days they are scheduled for five funerals. Their other activities include visiting veterans in assisted living homes, conducting flag ceremonies and visiting schools to teach students about war and American flag history.
“In the last year and a half, we did 300 events,” Lelito said. “We’re in high demand. It’s astounding, and these are unpaid volunteers, all of them.”
Volunteers, he said, spent about 2,265 hours at events.
About half the honor guard members come from Veterans of Foreign Wars Cherryland Post 2780, where Lelito is a member, and the other half from American Legion Post 35.
“Ninety-five percent of us are military,” he said, noting that he is a combat veteran from the Vietnam War. Though most members are veterans, he said some auxiliary members have a relative who served in the military.
About a month ago, the honor guard started a fundraiser so they can purchase a 15-passenger, all-wheel-drive van.
Lelito said this is necessary to alleviate congestion in parking areas at funeral homes and cemeteries.
Additionally, the van should provide a safer carpooling option for members, most of whom are 70 or older.
On the other hand, Repose Media Interactive Multimedia Consultant Nellie Skallerup said they hope the online campaign format attracts younger folks’ attention.
“We hope that this fundraiser can not only help the current Traverse City Honor Guard secure safe and efficient transportation to their events, but also bring awareness to the Honor Guard from some of the younger generations,” she said.
The goal is $51,000, though extra donations help pay vehicle insurance and maintenance fees. One donor already offered to pay for the fuel. Lelito said they expect the van to arrive in April.
“There’s been some really nice donations coming in,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll have any problem meeting our goal. We’re over halfway there.”
Visit the GoFundMe page at honoringveterans.net for more details. People may also send donations to VFW Cherryland Post 2780 at 3400 Veterans Drive.
