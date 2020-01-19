Viral internet posts might have a shelf-life, but they never truly go away.
For example, I saw something about that one dress — you know, the one that separated the world into camps of “black and blue” or “white and gold” for a good chunk of 2015 — just a few months ago. (The dress is black and blue, by the way.)
Well, apparently there’s this math problem what went viral sometime in late July or early August 2019. I, however, did not see it until Jan. 10 when a friend posted it on Facebook.
The equation: 8÷2(2+2) = ?
Upon seeing my friend’s post, I promptly got into a 30-minute debate with her. She said the answer is 16 — I said it’s 1.
My argument went thus: 8÷2(2+2) = 8÷2(4) = 8÷8 = 1.
Her argument was: 8÷2(2+2) = 8÷2(4) = 4(4) = 16.
I surrendered after seeking outside consultation from my parents; cousin, a fourth grade teacher; and sister, a tax accountant. My mom and cousin answered 16, while my dad and sister answered 1.
Why did I surrender when it was 3-2 that the answer is 1? Several reasons.
My mom responded first and I’m old enough to mostly (OK,
- sometimes) know when to just trust that my mom knows what she’s talking about.
- My dad and sister basically share a brain, so their answers really only count as a single response.
- My sister and I agreed it’s a horribly written equation and there are arguments for both answers.
- A mathematician — whose answer came via a YouTube video — said the answer is 16.
- I can’t time-travel.
The mathematician’s name is Presh Talwalkar. He’s the creator of the MindYourDecisions blog and accompanying YouTube channel, which were nominated in STEM for the ninth annual Shorty Awards. (The Shorty Awards honor the best of social media.) Talwalkar majored in mathematics and economics at Stanford, according to the Shorty Awards description of him and his social media accounts.
I’m not going to try to walk through Talwalkar’s full breakdown of the equation in this column, but if you’re interested, check out his YouTube channel. The video I watched on this particular math problem is about five minutes long.
In the video, Talwalkar explained that the answer of 16 is based on the modern interpretation of the rules of operation and that, were we in 1920, the answer would be 1.
But, seeing as how we’re not in 1920 and I can’t time-travel, I lost. (That being said, if someone wants to find me a Time Lord — preferably one that looks like David Tennant and goes by the name Doctor — I’m down for a vacation.)
The fact of the matter, and something Talwalkar acknowledges in the video, is that the equation isn’t written clearly. Had it been written as “(8÷2)(2+2) = ?” or “8÷[2(2+2)] = ?” the answer would be clear — 16 or 1, respectively — and we wouldn’t have this debate.
My mom and I joked about the whole thing for a bit, me proclaiming that, “This is why I work with words!” and her reminding me that math never really was my thing.
Her response gave me a bit of pause, because I’d honestly forgotten that math wasn’t my thing in school. She’s right, but it was all relative when compared to how much I loathed English.
And yes, I am a writer who loathed English classes as much as I loved my journalism classes. But that whole mess is a column topic for another day.
For now, I’ll apologize to my math teachers. In my defense, I’m not the one who invented calculators and it’s not my fault they’ve destroyed my generation’s ability to be confident that 2+2=4.
