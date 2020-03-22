The world can be a dark place. People can be cruel to each other. We all know it — and so do the Lords of the Underworld.
Luckily, the Lords (and Ladies) also are bright lights for the Legions.
And no, I don’t mean the legions of Hell or anything like that. Despite dubbing themselves the “Lords of the Underworld,” the immortal warriors actually originated on Mount Olympus, created to be guardians of the Greek gods.
Buuuut then Pandora was selected to guard “The Box” (yes, that box) and jealousy abounded among 12 soon-to-be-demon-possessed-warriors, plots were hatched and, well, a bad time ultimately was had by all. It’s a long story — 18 books and five novellas so far, to be exact — and you should totally read it.
I’m talking about Gena Showalter’s Legions — which is both the name of a Facebook group and a fan designation.
For those who haven’t realized yet, you’ve wandered into a column about a devoted fandom. On behalf of the more than 6,600 Legionites around the world, I bid you welcome.
Gena Showalter is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author. Her most recent book, “The Darkest King,” was released Feb. 25. It’s part of the Lords of the Underworld series and we finally get to learn our beloved William’s story.
Sadly, as of the time I’m writing this column, I still haven’t had a chance to sit down and read it. (Insert weeping-face emoji here.) Happily, what I have gotten to do is watch Legionites support each other in some pretty cool ways.
The most prominent way is fans purchasing extra copies of “The Darkest King” to send to other Legionites. Some copies were gifted free of charge, while other situations were dollar-for-dollar exchanges with the recipient paying for the cost of the book plus shipping.
It was especially neat to see those outside the country get a chance to own autographed copies, which only were available at U.S. Walmarts.
The whole thing got started through a couple avenues, according to Naomi Lane, Gena’s social media manager. Naomi masquerades as a super sweet French elf, but I suspect she’s an imp with how much she loves dangling proverbial carrots in front of the Legions before revealing whatever surprise she has up her sleeve that day.
Helen Mays — a Gena Showalter super-fan in Virginia — got the ball rolling prior to the book’s release by making a list of overseas fans desiring a signed copy and who were willing to pay. Her actions were a little bit in the background at first, and several other Legionites who had the same idea and ended up posting with offers of mailing extra copies.
After that, things really took off.
Naomi, Helen and a few others helped organize, connecting more than 80 senders — many of whom sent more than one copy — with recipients by early March.
Out of curiosity, I posted asking about motivations for sending and reactions to receiving. I got nearly 100 responses.
Recipients talked about how grateful, excited and even humbled they were to get signed copies. For several, it was their first autographed book.
Some senders’ inspiration were more general, like sharing our love of books. Others were more specific — one person recalled what it was like being stationed overseas and unable to get new books easily. So many wanted to help others experiencing financial or emotional hardships, noting how they’d been there in the past.
“I wanted to gift books because everyone should have a place to escape for a little while,” wrote Andi Ford Favilla, of Wisconsin. “William’s story has been SO anticipated by this group for more than a year and to come so close but not be able to walk into that world seemed cruel.”
I know other groups do this, but it’s the first time I’ve seen it and it lifted my heart to see people building others up instead of tearing them down.
As Crystal Rose Marsh, of Washington, wrote, “We’re all Gena’s Legions right?”
