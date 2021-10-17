Before I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I knew October was Breast Cancer Awareness month (BCAM). Started in 1985 by the American Cancer Society and Imperial Chemical Industries, a part of the pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, the original purpose of BCAM was to encourage women to get mammograms.
Back then, to become more aware, I did a variety of things, including distributing breast self-exam shower cards, wearing my pink lapel pin, supporting our local grassroots, survivor-created, breast cancer Navigator program and dancing in my wheelchair for a dance battle breast cancer fundraiser.
Thereafter, through the Breast Cancer Action Center’s “Think Before You Pink”, the Lown Institute and the Cancer Legal Resource Center, I’ve become more aware of the complexities and corporatization of breast cancer.
I remember buying “pink washed” products like yogurt and wondering why such a small percentage of the sale went directly to research and the people with breast cancer. From then on, I’ve donated what I can, directly to organizations that give 100 percent of the proceeds to research, and the largely neglected populations with breast cancer. Such as the impoverished, men, trans-folk and people of color. I don’t remember seeing opportunities to support research regarding people with disabilities.
I’ve also tried to support local businesses owned by breast cancer survivors. Most of all, I’ve never lost sight that behind these pink campaigns are real people and their loved ones, dealing with the disease.
I don’t think I was aware that much of my emotional reaction to my own diagnosis would come from celebrity experiences and TV/ movies. For dramatic effect, the entertainment media often falsely depicts all breast cancer as a death sentence. Many people live with and after breast cancer. I’ve had to look hard at evidence-based medicine to view the complete picture with regard to screening, unnecessary treatments, mortality rates and individualized, personal care plans. I’ve become aware that not all experts agree.
I don’t think I was completely aware of what my breasts meant to me until I was at risk of losing them. Memories of my first training bra to my adult sexual health above the waist, have crashed over me. Now, the term “going flat” or without reconstruction after mastectomy, means something very different from the flat-chested days of my childhood.
I remember when I first moved to northern Michigan almost 35 years ago, and was asked to help a woman who’d had a double mastectomy. She was concerned with how and where the medical center had disposed of her breasts. We helped her find answers so she could move forward.
Like most, I’ve been taught that breast lumps are mainly hard, pea-shaped masses that can be felt. Now, I’ve learned through other women, that some back pain, some pain during nursing and in my own case, a raised welt that appeared overnight, were also possible signs of breast cancer that needed to be checked.
This October, I’m aware that I have more questions than answers about breast cancer. I remind myself that’s OK.
