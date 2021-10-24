TRAVERSE CITY — A driving tour of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore’s five mainland ghost towns exposes cautionary tales relevant to today.
The rise and fall of Leelanau and Benzie County communities of the 1800s resurrects the fatal stories of once-thriving communities.
“What we think is permanent is temporal,” said Kerry Kelly, Friends of Sleeping Bear board member. “I think the people who settled these villages thought they would go on forever.”
Kelly documented accounts of the vanished villages for the national park’s booklet “Ghost Towns.” He chronicled their fate and fortunes glimpsed today via a driving trail.
History shows it was a promising beginning for area newcomers. The demand for Michigan’s hardwoods and pines lured settlers and business people to the region. Between 1849 and 1900 the state’s “green gold” generated more than $1 billion dollars more than the California gold rush, according to the Center for Michigan History Studies.
Towns —now lost to history — sprouted houses, schools, churches and businesses, then disappeared when the woodlands were deforested.
The Sleeping Bear tour begins with the village of Edgewater. Drive to Platte River Campground then hike along the old railroad grade to Lake Michigan. Dock pilings are the last vestiges of this village which once accommodated ships loaded with logs for Chicago or Milwaukee. When the Edgewater sawmill burned for the second time, there wasn’t enough timber remaining to rebuild. Loggers pulled out and the village buildings were dismantled.
Edgewater transformed into a ghost town in 1903 as the last soul abandoned it.
“When a town’s livelihood depends on extracting things from nature, you’re doomed if you don’t diversify,” said Jerry Heiman, Benzie Area Historical Society board member.
The green rush in northern Michigan fed the growing nation’s hunger for lumber. Forest exploitation began along the east coast and crept westward as woodlands were logged clean. Heiman said the industry moved from Michigan to Wisconsin, Minnesota and on to the Rockies.
Aral is the next tour stop. Remains of the perished town sit off M-22 at what is now Sleeping Bear’s popular Esch Beach. Follow the gravel road to Otter Creek. Look for a cabin foundation and a large abutment that conjures past steam engine activity.
Rivalry between Edgewater and Aral’s lumber operations led to Aral’s infamous reputation as the site of the first murder in Benzie County.
After Aral’s sawmill closed, the community unraveled. The last family standing left the village in 1922.
Continue along M-22 to Port Oneida where its collection of old farms is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. While the farm community is preserved, time erased Port Oneida village.
One of the movers and shakers of the period, Thomas Kelderhouse, generated much of the lost town’s logging economy. He owned nearly half the land of Sleeping Bear’s Pyramid Point. For 30 years his fortunes grew along with the community. But by 1890 the forests were gone and ships which had relied on the lumber for fuel converted to coal.
Jim Kelderhouse, the settler’s great-great-grandson, said his own character grew out of the Port Oneida culture.
“What they passed on to me was the simple life,” he said. “I love the sense of community they imparted.”
Kelly noted that the former village site is mowed, revealing depressions in the earth where buildings once stood.
“Of the 1.7 million (annual) park visitors maybe only one has been there,” he said.
Follow County Road 669 off M-22 to Lake Michigan Drive. Take a left and head about one mile to Shalda Creek.
“It’s one of the prettiest parts of the park,” Kelly said.
Hike along the creek to Lake Michigan to where North Unity (Shalda Corners) developed.
“Shalda Corners has a really interesting backstory,” Kelly noted. “It helps to understand the difficulties people were willing to risk to experience coming to the New World.”
Little remains of the village’s’ footprint, but that of a small, restored log cabin located at the corner of M-22 and CR 669. The “Shalda Cabin” built in the mid-1860s exemplifies construction techniques of the time.
Good Harbor marks the final tour site. From M-22 turn left on County Road 651. Drive to the Lake Michigan parking area. A few dock pilings may be visible depending on water levels. They mark the site of the long-gone community’s commercial cornerstone.
The village’s sawmill built in 1880 had a capacity of processing 30,000 feet in a 10-hour day. In 1905, fire destroyed the mill and 1 million feet of lumber. Good Harbor’s economy plummeted, its buildings dismantled and sold for lumber.
“Nothing is left of the village, but you will probably find a few small pieces of glass or dishes,” Kelly said.
Kelly believes there’s a lesson for our times in the histories of these once-robust communities.
“We need to be cognizant of natural resources,” he said. “Or things that we think are going to be here forever may not be around anymore.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.