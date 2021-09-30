TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan school administrators are scrambling to avoid canceling bus routes as a nationwide driver shortage worsens.
A slew of school administrators across Michigan found themselves facing tough decisions about how to triage bus routes as they struggle to hire and retain enough drivers to deliver students to schools. Traverse City Area Public Schools officials sought several solutions to the issue during the first month of the new school year, including signing bonuses and a $5 per hour pay raise to new applicants.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said the district needs 12 to 15 more drivers to support every route.
“We are dangerously low,” VanWagoner said.
To maintain student transportation services throughout the district, TCAPS tapped other school employees, including mechanics and maintenance staff, to fill in the gaps. The district also extended some routes, leading to overcrowded buses and long, convoluted routes
“At this point we’re just at a juncture where we just can’t take them any further down without kids being on a bus for two or more hours,” VanWagoner said.
As a result of the altered bus routes, Central High School freshman Eliana Hermel was late to her first day of high school. She said her morning bus ride took her far out of the way to get to school.
“It just kind of put a negative impact on me because overall the first day of school was a good experience for me, except for the beginning and the end,” Hermel said. “Which isn’t quite a great way to start your first day of high school.”
Hermel stopped riding the bus after the first few days of school and opted to catch a ride from friends instead. She said the long and overcrowded bus rides were “completely miserable” and made her anxious.
Jennifer Reinhart, whose daughter attends West Senior High School, said she is also concerned about safety on the overcrowded buses — especially driver safety and the risk of spreading COVID-19. Many students on her daughter’s bus have had to double or triple up on seats, she said.
VanWagoner is in the midst of getting certified to drive the buses himself to be able to help in emergencies and Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Christine Thomas-Hill has already been picking up afternoon bus driving shifts.
If the list of drivers shrinks anymore, some TCAPS bus routes will be suspended or canceled, which would, “most likely start with high school transportation,” VanWagoner said.
Northwest Education Services also has struggled with a shortage of bus drivers, as six of its routes have been suspended, said Assistant Superintendent Carol Greilick.
Sixty-seven North Ed students have been affected by the changes.
North Ed has been giving gas cards to parents who need to drive their children to school and sending out teachers to pick students up in school vans.
“Nothing is off the table in terms of problem solving and creativity,” Greilick said.
Kingsley Area Schools Superintendent Keith Smith said the driver shortage has persisted for years. His district has offered signing bonuses of up to $1,500, finder fees and even paid training as incentives to draw more drivers.
“It just feels like for the last probably three years or so it’s been a constant recruiting and hiring of bus drivers,” Smith said. “We’ve been very lucky that for the most part we’ve been able to fill all the routes.”
Smith said some Kinglsey teachers have stepped up to drive buses in the morning and afternoon in order to help out the school district and gain supplemental income.
Smith said that bus driving is, “just a very difficult job to recruit for.”
Driving buses full of elementary, middle or high school students is a difficult task, and the occupation itself requires drivers to work odd hours and endure a lengthy hiring and training process in order to get the correct certifications.
“There simply aren’t bus drivers. We have to figure out how to make it appealing, how to ensure good training and expedite that training and get people in the field,” Greilick said. “That’s our priority right now.”
VanWagoner said the shortage is exacerbated by the number of recent retirements in the trucking industry and fears surrounding COVID-19.
The shortage isn’t unique to northern Michigan, either. Many school districts throughout the state, and even the nation, have had to deal with a dearth of drivers and respond by offering monetary incentives as well as finding unique solutions that still offer students a way to school.
On Tuesday, Newaygo County Schools suspended all bus routes through the weekend because of a shortage of bus drivers. The change didn’t cause a dramatic drop in attendance, Superintendent Jeff Wright said.
“We had a really great turnout today,” Wright said. “Not everyone, but we had a good turnout at school.”
Wright attributes the attendance numbers to the many parents in the district who collaborated on social media to carpool students to schools.
“I’m very impressed and proud of the Newaygo community and the way that they’ve rallied around our students to get them to school,” Wright said.
Despite the difficulty in hiring new bus drivers and getting students to school, VanWagoner said TCAPS is not considering a return to virtual learning.
“There’s no mechanism in state aid this year to be able to simply go virtual, like we did a year ago,” VanWagoner said. “That was all taken out of the state aid act when it was passed this summer. So there’s no mechanism for us to do that in those cases and so we are required to have school [for] 180 days and 1,090 hours in person learning.”
Similarly, Smith and Greilick are not looking to shift to online learning anytime soon.
“The issue isn’t whether or not kids can be at school; it is getting them to school,” Greilick said. “Our absolute last choice would be virtual learning.”
