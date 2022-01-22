TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan superintendents are urging state lawmakers to amend requirements for attendance rates and instruction hours to alleviate pressure schools are under and help keep learning in-person.
Last year, schools substantial latitude in how they counted their school days and student attendance. This school year, many of those flexibilities melted away as the state lawmakers hoped schools could return to a more “normal” year.
But this school year is already shaping up to be atypical.
Increasingly infectious variants of COVID-19, staffing shortages that have piled up since before the pandemic and copycat threats following the Oxford High School shooting have, at times, compromised the safety of classrooms and caused mass student absences. On top of all of this, state requirements have pushed school administrators to make a difficult choice every day: keep their schools open and lose funding or cancel classes and potentially extend the school year.
“We have a long winter ahead of us”
Current state requirements require schools to offer 180 days of classes and 1,098 hours of instruction time. School districts have nine snow days they can use throughout the school year, but once they eclipse that number, they have to tack more days onto the end of the year.
Schools are also required to have student attendance rates of 75 percent or higher each school day. Failure to meet that threshold results in a cut to the school district’s funding that is calculated based on per-pupil funding.
School districts that log low attendance days can choose to either take the funding hit or add another school day onto the end of the year. This year, many school districts have taken to canceling school and using up snow days when COVID cases threaten their ability to meet the 75 percent requirement. Many are approaching their maximum number of snow days more rapidly this year.
Superintendent of Elk Rapids Schools Julie Brown said her district has used five snow days so far this school year. Two days were because of COVID spread, one cause by power outages and two because of weather.
“We have a long winter ahead of us still,” Brown said. “The omicron virus they’re saying hasn’t peaked yet; I don’t know what that’s going to do. And then on any given day, when we have staff that are down and we can’t fill our buildings, we can’t adequately supervise kids, we have to close school.”
Other school districts are closer to closing in on their maximum number of snow days.
Between inclement weather, low staff days and mass student absences, Kalkaska Public Schools has already used eight snow days, Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said. Both Elk Rapids and Kalkaska extended Thanksgiving breaks this year because of COVID cases.
“The bottom line is: all the schools are experiencing different levels of kids out, teachers out ... we’ve all been faced too much with with getting too close to the 75 percent and making decisions to close because we don’t want the day not to count or don’t want to get paid less state aid,” Heitmeyer said.
Suttons Bay Schools already used four snow days and held two or three low attendance days so far this school year, Superintendent Casey Petz said. Suttons Bay Schools loses about $8,000–$12,000 for every low attendance day, Petz said.
“For a lot of districts, our books are pretty balanced. We don’t pass budgets with hundreds of thousands of dollars of surplus,” Petz said. “We’re going to have to figure out where we’re gonna save a little money so that everything balances out at the end of the year.”
While schools fear losing funding, extending the school year threatens to infringe on family vacations, construction projects, the local tourist economy and staff and student mental health.
“It’s just raised the level of anxiety through the roof thinking: This year is already long enough and hard enough and difficult enough and now we’re gonna have days added … Our staff was freaking out thinking, how long are we going to have to go to school? If we have one outbreak? We’re going to use anywhere from five to 10 days. And in that that’s going to extend the school year potentially a week or so,” Petz said. “That’s not a good thing to have looming over people’s heads right now because we can’t control it. I can’t stop an outbreak.”
Solutions in Lansing
On Jan. 20, Dr. Nick Ceglarek, Superintendent of Northwest Education Services, sent a letter to State Sen. Wayne Schmidt urging Schmidt and the state legislature to offer more flexibility on state attendance requirements and instruction time requirements. The letter was signed by the superintendents of every public school and public school academy within the NorthEd ISD.
“The Legislature has the authority to ease that pressure if it acts swiftly to temporarily allow flexibility in pupil account for schools,” Ceglarek said in the letter. “Not only will that allow districts to continue educating students without financial penalty, but it will ultimately support our farmers and small businesses with a desperately needed seasonal workforce as the state’s prosperous tourism and agricultural seasons ramp up later this year.”
In the letter, Ceglarek urged the legislature to consider passing legislation that would lower the threshold of state attendance requirements for the 2021-22 school year to 60 percent, ensure retroactive relief for school districts that have had to use more than their nine snow days and allow school districts to hold their required 1,098 hours of instruction time over fewer than 180 days. Without the 180-day requirement, school administrators would be able to extend some school days by an hour or two and still reach 1,098 hours of instruction time without extending their school year.
Schmidt, who represents the 37th district, wrote two bills earlier in the school year alongside State Sen. Jim Stamas, who represents the 36th district, that would allow more leniency for counting attendance and instruction time on virtual learning days. Those bills both passed in the state Senate and have been sitting in the House Education committee since the Fall.
Schmidt said he is open to passing legislation that would offer the kind of flexibility that Ceglarek mentioned in his letter. He said that kind of amendment to state-level requirements would most likely be added to his other bills rather than be passed in bills of their own.
“Clearly, if they’re not making 75 percent daily attendance average, then that jeopardizes their funding and because of this pandemic, we can’t have that happen,” Schmidt said.
State Rep. Jack O’Malley, who represents the 101st District and is a member of the state House of Representatives Education Committee, said he would be in favor of legislation that does not penalize schools that have stayed open despite low attendance numbers. He is, however, weary of providing too much leniency to schools and allowing them to close on a whim.
“I know that (northern Michigan) schools are trying to stay open and I think that is admirable and I salute them … If they stay open under that 75 percent, I know it might not financially be the smart thing to do, but it’s the right thing to do,” O’Malley said.
State Rep. John Roth, who represents the 104th District, said he would also be supportive of legislation that helps keep students in-person and prevents school years from dragging into the summer.
“I support it, it just depends on how much they want or what kind of leniency they want out of it,” Roth said.
Schmidt said he is unsure when this kind of legislation would be able to actually pass. He said his two bills have been sitting with the House education committee since October.
Superintendents are expressing a sense of urgency around legislation of this kind. The sooner they can be afforded more flexibility, the better they will be able to assess their daily situation.
One group that can help, Petz said, is parents. Parents can call their state representatives and express their support of Ceglarek’s letter and, for parents with extra time on their hands, they can help by volunteering as coaches, referees, timekeepers or substitute teachers to help keep classes and extracurriculars going, he said.{p dir=”ltr”}”We have lots and lots of things that actually make a real tangible impact on your kids’ school and this is a moment to do that,” Petz said. “You want to make a difference? You want to change things for the better? Great, contact your legislator and tell him to get moving on what we’re asking for here.”
