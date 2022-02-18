PETOSKEY — Northern Michigan’s The Shook boasts numerous musical influences, but guitarist Ben Stephenson readily admits “you usually find your way back to the blues.”
Formed casually during a jam session at a 2018 party, Stephenson and singer Andrew Newville later linked up with bassist Derek Keller and drummer Brandon Billings to formalize The Shook, playing together for the first time at a Petoskey open-mic in early 2020.
“We pride ourselves on having a wide range of influences, coming from blues and psychedelic rock to punk and modern pop music,” Stephenson said.
“It doesn’t matter where you start from in modern music, when you strip it down and follow the bread crumbs, it almost always goes back to the blues. So, we try to keep that spirit in our music as well, incorporating anything that feels good into a groove.”
That spirit so far has produced two rock- and blues-driven EPs — “Retrograde,” released in 2020, and “Hermetic Revelry,” released last summer.
The Shook also has nearly completed work on a third EP, but with the recent amicable departure of Billings on drums due to scheduling conflicts, the band has put completion of that release on hold until a new drummer is secured.
“We hope to fill that role with a new face soon so we can get the ball rolling again,” said Stephenson, who attended Petoskey High School and Concord Academy. “Until then, we’re busting out the drum machine at practice and having some really good jamming and writing sessions. Lots of new ideas in the works.”
Stephenson and Keller, who attended Pellston High School, both have played in numerous northern Michigan bands over the years. Stephenson has been a member of The Rules and Wavebreak; Keller has performed with Fail to Order, Barlait, Labellum, Anchors for Reality and The Wolf Within.
While Newville, also from Pellston, has been performing for the first time in a band, Stephenson said the future for The Shook is bright partly because of his dynamic vocal contributions to the project.
“Andrew has been singing his whole life and had recorded some covers, but never performed before this project, so it’s all very new to him. He’s coming into it wonderfully,” Stephenson said. “We’re very excited to share these new songs with the world.”
