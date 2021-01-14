“It’s a sobering experience, but there has to be some accountability for the rhetoric. There have been too many times our president has been given a pass and that just can’t happen anymore. I regret very much that it’s come to this, but we have to stand this ground.”— Jim McKimmy of Milton Township (Rapid City), past chairperson of Antrim County Democratic Party and former candidate for state House of Representatives
“It does seem like a distraction in the midst of a pandemic and in the midst of an incoming new presidency.” — Rob Hentschel of East Bay Township (Traverse City), Republican and Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners chairman
“It has been a roller coaster for the American people for the last four years. The line in the sand was finally crossed for some lawmakers when angry mobs attacked the Capitol. It is important to note that both parties are now moving forward together to protect citizens and make sure Trump can’t hold office again.” — Danielle Stein-Seabolt of Coldsprings Township (Kalkaska), chairperson of Kalkaska County Democrats and former candidate for Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners
“It saddens me to see what is happening to this great country and the republic that governs our political system. Political differences are expected but it should never allow for violence or disruption over the process. This is not how it’s supposed to work and this is not America. What happened last week in Washington is extremely unfortunate and shows the ugly underbelly over political infighting. All those involved with inciting violence and the disruption to our democratic process should be held accountable, even if they hold the highest elected office in this nation.” — Jim Carruthers, Traverse City mayor
“I believe impeachment proceedings would be politically motivated and not to the benefit of the citizens.” — Art Jeannot, Lake Township (Honor), chair of the Benzie County Republican party and Benzie County commissioner
“Trump had a problem, I think, with attacking people at times but he still has done, he has gotten more accomplished in one term than all the rest of them in two terms. But he just couldn’t control some of those things he said, and he definitely, I think, should be at fault for that. Here he was attacking his own vice president who has stood by him through thick and thin, and Pence is a gentleman and he’s a Christian and he’s going to abide by the law and no one is going to try to convince him to do otherwise.”
“I think they could’ve reprimanded (Trump) somehow, I don’t know what the other step is, but I don’t know, I really don’t. It’s sad, if he just had not gone out there and spoke before the crowd, and that got them riled up more — whether or not they would’ve gone on and done that without him coming out and saying anything, that’s what we’re not going to know, but they were grown people and should’ve known better than to go inside the Capitol and to go into any of their offices.” — JoAnne Appelhof of Beulah, Benzie County GOP member and delegate
“I think the events of last week were horrible and a direct result of the inflammatory statements of the acolytes around the president like Rudy Giuliani and Don (Trump) Jr. The president’s statement was, as repeated in the hearings today, could be interpreted as not directly inciting what happened at the Congress, but it was certainly an accumulation of many statements that encouraged people to use extralegal means to overturn the result. That is unacceptable. Now, the next step is, let’s say he’s eight days away from being removed from office by the inauguration of Joe Biden, so is this a useful exercise is the question, and it’s a valid question. Many Democrats, maybe most Democrats think it’s useful. I think there’s a valid argument to be made that this will simply prolong the inability of the Congress to work together to solve America’s most pressing problems, so I do not think this is a productive exercise.” — Jack Segal of Traverse City, International Affairs Forum board member-emeritus, former senior foreign U.S. Service officer, former senior political advisor to NATO forces commander in Afghanistan
“I don’t like the fact that they’re doing that. The president is gone in a week … so yes, less than a week from today. It doesn’t do anything for settling things down. I think the acts definitely spoke for themselves and it’s going to really take away from his legacy very poorly for the rest of his life. I just don’t know that it helps anybody by the impeachment, the way they are doing the impeachment. It’s so partisan, and I know there are some Republicans that are doing it too. I just think they need to move on, start to heal.” — John Roth of Traverse City, Republican state representative for Grand Traverse County
“Last week, our nation experienced a deadly insurrectional the U.S. Capitol inspired and encouraged by the current President of the United States. Our country cannot heal and move forward without accountability and justice. When the article of impeachment comes before the Senate, I intend to support removing Donald Trump from office.” — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan
“Donald Trump violated his oath of office. His reprehensible actions and rhetoric incited a violent, deadly attack on the Capitol and on our democracy. It is outrageous and unacceptable. We must hold him accountable for his actions and send a very clear signal for the future that this dangerous behavior can never be tolerated.” — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan
