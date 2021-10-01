TRAVERSE CITY — Silver linings aren’t the only path to optimism — Douglas Gruizenga uses aluminium.
His shiny-bright metal sculptures reflect messages of hope and gratitude — feelings he relates to as a former psychiatric social worker in a successful second creative career. The 74-year-old Interlochen man works by an operating principle:
“Just get up every day, and do what you can to make the world a better place, and it all works out,” Gruizenga said.
Even the pandemic had a positive side, he said. Catching COVID-19 during Christmas last year inspired his creation of “Covid Love,” a 300-pound piece depicting two metal lilies crossing each other. It’s on display at ArtPrize outside of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids.
“I thought about the love that has held people together, that held friends and families together during the COVID epidemic — it’s a statement about the importance of relationships in our lives.”
The lilies are also a memorial for those who’ve lost their lives to the potentially fatal virus, he said.
Gruizenga’s is one of hundreds of displays at the three-week-long, 144-venue Grand Rapids festival that officially ends Oct. 3.
The festival’s return after a COVID-related cancellation in 2020 and a move to an every-other-year format since 2018 has been greeted by enthusiastic crowds, said ArtPrize Executive Director Craig Searer.
“It’s really bringing back a sense of normalcy, a feeling of a city coming back together again,” Searer said.
Organizers re-calibrated the festival’s return with more outdoor venues, spread-out exhibits and no more Top 100, 20 and 10 lists that drew crowds, Searer said. The total pot is about half of the $500,000 awarded in 2018. The “public vote” format is different, too: instead of a thumbs up or down at the piece, $150,000 in $250-1,500-increments lurks behind QR codes scattered around the city. ArtPrize visitors scan the codes and award money to an artist of their choosing.
The winner of the popular vote gets an additional $50,000, with $50,000 in juried prizes also awarded, announced via livestream on Friday, Oct. 1. at 7 p.m.
Public input and participation is what makes ArtPrize special, Searer said.
“The beauty of ArtPrize is that no one piece is determined by ArtPrize, we’re merely the conduit or platform. There’s no area off limits in terms of what artists are bringing to the table,” Searer said. “COVID, culture, disability awareness — every emotion and topic is on display and you can find a piece you connect to really easily.”
“All roads point” to another ArtPrize in 2022, he said.
ArtPrize’s openness encouraged first-timer Diane Deering to submit her mosaic “Kaleidoscope” and to spend a few days at her venue, talking to visitors. The 66-year-old Traverse City gardener constructed the four-panel mosaic by cutting sheets of stained glass in smaller pieces, sketching a design, and working though it “like a jigsaw puzzle.”
It took about a year and a half to complete, she said.
“I think I did it to get out of my comfort zone,” Deering said. “I’ve been interested in art all my life ... I love the actual making of it, of seeing what the colors look like next to each other. A kaleidoscope was one of my favorite toys as a kid.”
The region has a strong showing of artists, including Preston Rashkov of Cedar; Chick Powers of Interlochen; Robert Bayer and Sheen Watkins of Northport; and Tyler Leipprandt, Melissa Smith, Douglas Hoagg, Helen Bauer, George Kleiber, Sheila Pickard and Jerry Stutzman of Traverse City.
In 2013 Frankfort artist Ann Loveless won the $200,000 top prize for “Sleeping Bear Dune Lakeshore” landscape quilt. In 2015, she and her husband Steve Loveless won again for “Northwood Awakening,” prompting organizers to bar future entry to those who’ve won its top prize.
For his part, Gruizenga disagrees with ArtPrize’s commercial aspects, and wants his piece just be enjoyed without “feathering the nests” of for-profit industry. He said as much in 2009 — ArtPrize’s first year.
But having so many people see his art honors him, he said.
“Art helps me make my mark in the world,” Gruizenga said. “It’s taken me my whole life to get to do that.”
