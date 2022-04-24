TRAVERSE CITY — Earlier this month, Pope Francis issued an apology on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church for the abuses that occurred at Catholic-run boarding schools for Indigenous children in Canada.
In his April 1 meeting with Canada’s Indigenous delegations, Francis asked for forgiveness in a statement, “for the deplorable conduct of those members of the Catholic Church.”
While the action was addressed to Indigenous communities from Canada, it has also been long-sought by survivors and communities impacted by the Indian residential schools south of the border in the U.S.
Many Native American communities are calling for the Roman Catholic Church and other religious denominations involved in operating the assimilative institutions to now turn to the atrocities committed in the United States in its own Indian Boarding School policy era.
U.S churches have an unprecedented reckoning with their own legacies of operating such schools, said local tribal members.
“Our communities face disparities today that tie directly to that genocidal era,” said Leora Tadgerson, citizen of the Gnoozhikaaning-Bay Mills, and Wiikwemkong First Nation.
She serves as board president for the Native Justice Coalition, and interim director for the Student Equity & Engagement Center at Northern Michigan University.
The apology by the Pope is a first step “to many” for addressing the centuries of trauma inflicted on Native American communities, she said.
“But without any action tied directly to it, they are simply words,” she said.
Tadgerson explained that the Pope has the authority to assert authentic truth telling in every territory through funding the recording, transcribing, and preservation of archives.
“Following that initiative, they (the church) need to give up all documentation not only in the Vatican archives but in localized churches across America.”
Tadgerson also serves as part of an organization that educates about the long, and painful history of Michigan’s residential boarding schools and orphanages through the project “Walking Together Finding Common Ground: Traveling Exhibit.”
The project just finished interviewing survivors of Michigan boarding schools on their experience — testimonials will be put into the exhibit along with the imagery, quotes, history and updates on Native American Boarding Schools truth telling and reconciliation.
To date, the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition identified 367 residential boarding schools in the U.S, with 156 of them associated with the Catholic Church.
The last residential school in Michigan, Holy Childhood in Harbor Springs, didn’t close until the 1980s.
Church schools are likely to feature prominently in a report from the U.S. Department of the Interior, headed by Laguna Pueblo citizen and cabinet secretary Deb Haaland, which is due to be released later this month.
The report will focus on the loss of life and the enduring traumas the U.S. system inflicted on Indigenous children from the 19th- to mid-20th centuries through government policies and laws.
NABS signed an agreement with the Interior Department in December to share their independent and ongoing research but has noted that Interior’s authority is limited.
In a statement released by CEO of NABS and citizen of the Tulalip Tribes, Deborah Parker, the organization calls upon the Roman Catholic Church, its associated religious orders, and who operated these assimilative institutions “to make openly available and freely accessible any boarding school and mission records to any Tribal Nation, Tribal citizen, boarding school survivor or descendant, or Native American-operated organization seeking to review, digitize, or reclaim these records.”
The statement went on to read, “The Roman Catholic Church must also revoke the Doctrine of Discovery,” which established a spiritual, political, and legal justification for colonization and seizure of land not inhabited by Christians.
Parker asks in the statement for all religious institutions to endorse the bill currently in Congress for the United States to establish a Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies in the U.S. (S. 2907 and H.R. 5444).
Waganakising Odawa Meredith Kennedy, a citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians, attended Holy Childhood in the early 1980s. She said she was the last of her family to attend an Indian boarding school.
As previously reported by the Record-Eagle, Kennedy also leads Zagaswe’iwe, a council to address Holy Childhood with Anishinaabek elders and community members.
She was directly involved in writing Senate Bill 876, which would encourage the State Board of Education to include the history regarding Indian boarding schools in the state’s recommended curriculum standards for eighth through 12th-grade students.
She is among other Anishinaabek community, and political leaders such as LTBB, The Little River Band of Odawa Indians, and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians who have spoken up in recent years for the work that needs to be done to not only acknowledge the truth, but to lead to reconciliation.
“I am grateful that the Pope has verbally acknowledged and apologized for the genocide created by Indian Boarding Schools of our relations in First Nations Canada,” Kennedy said, “but apologies are empty words without action following them.”
Zagaswe’iwe council is currently working towards a bill with support from both the Michigan State Senate and House that would officially recognize September 30 as Indian Boarding School Recognition Day in the state.
Anishinaabek delegates, along with the council, will have testimony at committee to address the bill.
Kennedy said that community-led organizations and individual people continue to push for policies that acknowledge and seek to address the generational trauma and cultural erasure of Indigenous Peoples.
The council will resume in-person meetings in May, in front of the Holy Childhood church in Harbor Springs on the first Sunday of the month to continue to address the community.
“I am hopeful that the advocacy being done here in the U.S. will lead the Pope to recognize that Canada is not alone in the shame of these policies and practices, that the United States also shares this shame, and with those countries across Turtle Island and South America.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.