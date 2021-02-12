Michigan artists haven’t let the pandemic slow them down when it comes to new recordings. Here are reviews of several recent releases by regional artists.
Ryan Cassidy, “Between Two Normals” — Petoskey singer and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Cassidy got help from a few high-profile musicians on his debut album: Sav Buist and Katie Larson of Traverse City’s The Accidentals, banjoist Ben Traverse and singer Cherie Currie (who made her mark with rock’s legendary The Runaways in the 1970s and appears as a guest vocalist on “Small Price”). But make no mistake, this 11-track collection is really a showcase for this up-and-coming 20-year-old artist’s prodigious talent in the pop-hued vein of indie-rock and folk-rock. “No Thrills,” “Small Price” and “Not Too Long Ago” in particular have that stick-to-your-brain quality about them. Except for the aforementioned guest contributions, Cassidy plays every instrument on “Between Two Normals.” While the too-whispery vocals of some tracks gives way to a more engaging rock ‘n’ roll flair on songs such “Tide Rolling Back to Sea” and “Not Too Long Ago,” there’s also a pleasingly dreamy sheen to the entire project.
Website:http://www.ryancassidymusic.com/
Jeff Socia, “Release” — Now in his late 40s, Traverse City singer-songwriter and Bay City native Jeff Socia boasts a wealth of musical experience — from studying music during high school in Saginaw and college in Minneapolis to performing in rock bands and acoustic outfits since the 1990s. So, it’s not surprising that his solo debut collection resonates with smart lyrics, impressive arrangements and the songwriting knack of a veteran musician with plenty to say. The alt-country and Americana vibe of “California,” “Angel,” “Free” and “Make Yourself Feel Good” meld retro influences with a contemporary flair. Socia refers to this as his “COVID mid-life crisis album,” and it’s clear these songs have a pensive, looking-back-at-days-gone-by milieu. “Don’t be fooled by shiny things in this land of hopes and dreams because there is more,” he sings on “Something So Free.” It oozes a ring of authenticity that marks several tracks on “Release.” It’s an album perfect for devotees of The Jayhawks, Jason Isbell and Chris Stapleton.
Website:https://jeffsocia.bandcamp.com/releases
Oxford Fields, “First Impressions” — To say northern Michigan singer and fingerstyle guitarist Jake Allen has been busy during the pandemic would be a monumental understatement. Not only did he release his fourth full-length studio album, “Affirmation Day,” last fall, but he’s also started an “official production service” for other musicians. That was sparked, in part, by his involvement in this fetching indie-rock project that exudes a lilting pop flair. Oxford Fields is a truly unusual musical collaboration between Michigan artists. Written by Grand Rapids lyricist Geoff Fields with music created by Grand Rapids musician Jeff Oxford, these songs are actually performed, produced and recorded by Grayling’s Allen. It’s a partnership that fits like a glove, with Allen adding his production prowess and guitar fire to well-crafted slices of life about the road, the homeless and passing love. Created and produced during this year’s COVID-19 pandemic, Oxford and Fields have written 19 songs together so there’s likely plenty more to come from this songwriting duo. As the title track puts it: “There’s a first time for it all; who knows where this might lead.”
Under This Cold Sky, “Indian Paintbrush” — The spare and laid-back opening track, “On the Shores of Winter,” says a lot about this solo collection from Upper Peninsula singer-songwriter Stephen Hooper, who’s recorded four studio albums under the moniker Under This Cold Sky. The Negaunee native and Marquette science teacher pours out introspective, melancholy and languorous indie-folk steeped in the landscape of Michigan, from the “chill, damp dawn” of a muddy footpath along a pond to the icy winds of winter to “Old U.S. 45.” Recorded and self-produced by Hooper himself, the 12-song collection has a limiting, recurrent quality instrumentally. But the thrust here – as it is with many singer-songwriters – is all about the lyrics, and Hooper crafts memorable lines throughout: “Not knowing’s not the problem; rather choosing to retain the many fractured pieces; all the idols of your faith.” Fans of everything from Bon Iver to Nirvana will find some musical solace here.
Website:https://underthiscoldskymusic.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.